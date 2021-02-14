Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Tesla, Inc.    TSLA

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bitcoin approaches $50,000, wider adoption fuels record rally

02/14/2021 | 11:15am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A collection of bitcoin (virtual currency) tokens are displayed in this picture illustration

(Reuters) - Bitcoin hit a new record high and approached $50,000 on Sunday, building on its record rally as Wall Street and Main Street increasingly adopt the world's biggest cryptocurrency.

Bitcoin recently stood at $48,700 on Sunday morning, up more than 3%. It had traded as high as $49,714 earlier in the day. The cryptocurrency is up almost 70% year to date.

After long being shunned by traditional financial firms, bitcoin and other virtual currencies appear to be increasingly entering the mainstream as an asset and routine payment vehicle.

BNY Mellon said last week it formed a new unit to help clients hold, transfer and issue digital assets, just days after Elon Musk's Tesla revealed it had bought $1.5 billion worth of the cryptocurrency and would soon accept it as a form of payment for its cars.

On Friday, Canada's Ontario Securities Commission approved the launch of Purpose Bitcoin ETF, Toronto-based asset management company Purpose Investments Inc said in a statement. The OSC confirmed it had cleared the launch of the world's first bitcoin exchange-traded fund, in a separate statement to Reuters.

"The institutional side and corporate America is showing that this movement is not going away anytime soon," said Edward Moya, senior market strategist at OANDA. "There's still a raft of big money that's going to jump onto this bandwagon."

Mayor Francis Suarez of Miami also said on Friday the Florida city is seeking to embrace bitcoin in its operations, a move that could bring dividends in terms of attracting technology companies.

In January, BlackRock Inc, the world's largest asset manager, added bitcoin as an eligible investment to two funds.

Credit card giant Mastercard's plans to offer support for some cryptocurrencies also boosted bitcoin's ambitions towards mainstream finance, though many banks remain reluctant to engage with it.

Cryptocurrency miner Riot Blockchain rose 14% on Friday and hit its highest in over 10 years with a weekly gain of 110%, its biggest weekly gain since 2017.

Digital asset tech company Marathon Patent Group showed a weekly gain of over 70%.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith in Toronto, David Randall in New York; Julien Ponthus in London, Karen Pierog in Chicago; Additional reporting by Ira Iosebashvili; Writing by Alden Bentley; Editing by Ira Iosebashvili and Lisa Shumaker)


© Reuters 2021
All news about TESLA, INC.
02/13CLEAR CRYPTO RULES URGENTLY NEEDED A : SEC official
RE
02/13TESLA : to set up electric car manufacturing unit in southern India
RE
02/13TESLA : to set up electric car manufacturing unit in southern India
RE
02/13AGORA : Clubhouse says reviewing data protection practices after report points t..
RE
02/13If Tesla Bubble Bursts, Catastrophe Won't Follow
DJ
02/12Canadian regulator clears launch of world's first bitcoin ETF - investment ma..
RE
02/12LYFT, BUMBLE, WALT DISNEY : Stocks That Defined the Week
DJ
02/12Stocks hit record highs; yields highest since March
RE
02/12Stocks hit record highs; yields highest since March
RE
02/12S&P 500 hits record peak as stocks post weekly gain
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 48 156 M - -
Net income 2021 3 113 M - -
Net cash 2021 10 426 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 272x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 783 B 783 B -
EV / Sales 2021 16,1x
EV / Sales 2022 12,3x
Nbr of Employees 70 757
Free-Float 80,3%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 39
Average target price 585,87 $
Last Close Price 816,12 $
Spread / Highest target 47,0%
Spread / Average Target -28,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -83,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Elon Reeve Musk Chief Executive Officer & Director
Zachary Kirkhorn Chief Financial Officer
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
Antonio J. Gracias Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESLA, INC.15.65%783 356
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION5.73%224 123
BYD COMPANY LIMITED30.41%110 782
VOLKSWAGEN AG5.76%105 019
NIO LIMITED22.79%93 524
DAIMLER AG11.89%83 839
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ