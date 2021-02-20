Bitcoin, ether hit fresh highs

SINGAPORE/NEW YORK, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Bitcoin hit a fresh
high on Saturday, extending a two-month rally that took its
market capitalization above $1 trillion on Friday.
The world's most popular cryptocurrency rose to a
record $57,553, taking its weekly gain to around 20%. It has
surged nearly 100% this year.
Bitcoin's gains have been fueled by evidence it is gaining
acceptance among mainstream investors and companies, such as
Tesla Inc, Mastercard Inc and BNY Mellon.
Ether, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market
capitalization and daily volume, on Saturday hit a record
$2,040.62, for a weekly gain of about 12%.
Ether is the digital currency or token that facilitates
transactions on the ethereum blockchain. In the crypto world,
the terms ether and ethereum have become interchangeable.
Ether futures contracts launched on derivatives
exchange CME earlier this month.
Elon Musk, the billionaire chief executive of Tesla, said on
Saturday the price of bitcoin and ethereum seemed high.
(Reporting by Vidya Ranganathan in Singapore
Additional reporting by Megan Davies in New York
Editing by William Mallard and Matthew Lewis)