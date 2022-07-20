Bitcoin recovers after falling on news Tesla sold 75% of its holdings

NEW YORK, July 20 (Reuters) - Bitcoin rebounded after a
brief sell-off late on Wednesday sparked by news that electric
carmaker Tesla Inc had sold about 75% of its holdings
of the virtual token.
Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk cited concerns about his
company's "overall liquidity" as the reason for the sale.
The world's largest cryptocurrency was last up 1.04%
at $23,494.57, after sliding as much as 0.5% to $23,268.92 on
the news.
Tesla sold $936 million worth of bitcoin in the second
quarter, more than a year after the company bought $1.5 billion
of the cryptocurrency at the peak of its massive growth and
popularity.
Musk has been an outspoken supporter of cryptocurrencies.
His statements on the future of crypto and disclosures about his
ownership of digital assets often boost the price of dogecoin
and bitcoin.
On Tesla's earnings call, Musk said the primary reason for
the sale was uncertainty about lockdowns due to COVID-19 in
China, which have created production challenges for the company.
"It was important for us to maximize our cash position,"
Musk said. "We are certainly open to increasing our bitcoin
holdings in future, so this should not be taken as some verdict
on bitcoin. It's just that we were concerned about overall
liquidity for the company."
Musk added that Tesla did not sell any of its dogecoin, a
meme-based cryptocurrency that he has touted.
Tesla accepted bitcoin as payment for less than two months
before stopping in May 2021. Musk has said the company could
resume accepting bitcoin once it conducts due diligence on the
amount of renewable energy it takes to mine the currency.
Bitcoin has been in recovery mode so far this week, in line
with the stock market, as investors appear more optimistic about
the U.S. Federal Reserve's ability to rein in decades-high
inflation.
