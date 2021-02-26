Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Tesla, Inc.    TSLA

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bitcoin slumps 6%, heads for worst week since March

02/26/2021 | 05:19am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A representation of virtual currency Bitcoin

LONDON (Reuters) - Bitcoin fell over 6% on Friday to its lowest in two weeks as a rout in global bond markets sent yields flying and sparked a sell-off in riskier assets.

The world's biggest cryptocurrency slumped as low as $44,451 before recovering most of its losses. It was last trading down 1.2% at $46,525, on course for a drop of almost 20% this week, which would be its heaviest weekly loss since March last year.

The sell-off echoed that in equity markets, where European stocks tumbled as much as 1.5%, with concerns over lofty valuations also hammering demand. Asian stocks fell by the most in nine months.

"When flight to safety mode is on, it is the riskier investments that get pulled first," Denis Vinokourov of London-based cryptocurrency exchange BeQuant wrote in a note.

Bitcoin has risen about 60% from the start of the year, hitting an all-time high of $58,354 this month as mainstream companies such as Tesla Inc and Mastercard Inc embraced cryptocurrencies.

Its stunning gains in recent months have led to concerns from investment banks over sky-high valuations and calls from governments and financial regulators for tighter regulation.

(Reporting by Ritvik Carvalho; additional reporting by Tom Wilson; editing by Dhara Ranasinghe, Karin Strohecker, William Maclean)

By Ritvik Carvalho


© Reuters 2021
All news about TESLA, INC.
05:06aBitcoin slumps 6%, heads for worst week since March
RE
05:01aStock markets roiled by global bond whiplash
RE
04:52aANALYSIS : Hedge funds worry about market fallout from Tesla, ARK and spiking yi..
RE
02/25HENRIK FISKER : Fisker mulls battery cell manufacturing in Europe, U.S. with maj..
RE
02/25Fisker mulls battery cell manufacturing in Europe, U.S with major supplier
RE
02/25Asian markets roiled as bond rout turns 'lethal'
RE
02/25TESLA : Temporarily Halted U.S. Production Over Parts Shortage
DJ
02/25ELON MUSK : Tesla's Musk says U.S. factory closed for two days due to parts shor..
RE
02/25Tech Cos Down On Valuation, Chip Concerns -- Tech Roundup
DJ
02/25TESLA : Fremont factory was shut down for two days due to parts shortages - Musk
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 48 021 M - -
Net income 2021 3 154 M - -
Net cash 2021 10 084 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 224x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 655 B 655 B -
EV / Sales 2021 13,4x
EV / Sales 2022 10,3x
Nbr of Employees 70 757
Free-Float 80,3%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 39
Average target price 586,64 $
Last Close Price 682,22 $
Spread / Highest target 75,9%
Spread / Average Target -14,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -80,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Elon Reeve Musk Chief Executive Officer & Director
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Chief Financial Officer
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
Antonio J. Gracias Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESLA, INC.-3.32%654 831
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION0.77%210 997
VOLKSWAGEN AG12.24%112 354
BYD COMPANY LIMITED6.40%88 001
DAIMLER AG14.09%86 228
NIO LIMITED-3.96%73 147
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ