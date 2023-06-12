Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tesla, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:30:01 2023-06-12 am EDT
246.95 USD   +1.04%
11:04aBlink, ChargePoint to launch EV chargers with Tesla's charging connector
RE
10:35aIndian small-cap Urja Global jumps on Tesla-deal confusion
RE
08:52aKGI Securities Upgrades Tesla to Outperform From Neutral, Price Target is $335
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Blink, ChargePoint to launch EV chargers with Tesla's charging connector

06/12/2023 | 11:04am EDT
June 12 (Reuters) - Electric vehicle charging equipment makers Blink Charging, ChargePoint and Tritium said on Monday they will offer chargers with Tesla's connector, as the standard Combined Charging System (CCS) connector falls out of favor with automakers.

General Motors, one of the largest U.S. automakers, said last week it would join Ford in adopting Tesla's previously proprietary North American Charging Standard (NACS) port, which is set to dominate 60% of the U.S. EV market with the partnerships.

Tesla's NACS is known to be more compact and lighter, making it easier for motorists to use.

ChargePoint said it will offer an NACS connector option for its products, and upgrades for chargers that are already in service.

Meanwhile, Australia-based Tritium said it will add the NACS connector to its chargers in the United States and other markets that decide to adopt it.

Blink's shares rose 2.2%, and U.S.-listed shares of Tritium climbed 2.3%.

Blink's new direct current (DC) fast charger, offering both NACS and CCS, was teased at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023 and is in the final stages of design, the company said.

"Given recent announcements by Tesla, GM, and Ford, we are clearly witnessing the continued evolution of the EV charging industry as technologies advance and industry stakeholders come together and evaluate best practices," Blink said.

Brokerage Piper Sandler expects Tesla's revenue from its charging network to reach about $9.65 billion in 2032, with more than half the sales coming from other EV makers making use of the network. (Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BLINK CHARGING CO. 7.72% 6.4 Delayed Quote.-45.67%
CHARGEPOINT HOLDINGS, INC. 3.42% 8.6299 Delayed Quote.-12.49%
FORD MOTOR COMPANY 0.87% 13.845 Delayed Quote.18.14%
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY 1.84% 36.87 Delayed Quote.7.70%
PIPER SANDLER COMPANIES -0.41% 136.95 Delayed Quote.5.34%
TESLA, INC. 1.14% 247.3799 Delayed Quote.98.41%
TOPIX INDEX 0.65% 2238.77 Delayed Quote.17.58%
TRITIUM DCFC LIMITED 7.48% 1.145 Delayed Quote.-36.31%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 100 B - -
Net income 2023 10 693 M - -
Net cash 2023 23 005 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 79,4x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 775 B 775 B -
EV / Sales 2023 7,50x
EV / Sales 2024 5,73x
Nbr of Employees 127 855
Free-Float 83,4%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 38
Last Close Price 244,40 $
Average target price 191,96 $
Spread / Average Target -21,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Director
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin & Chief Financial Officer
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.98.41%774 627
LI AUTO INC.55.78%31 140
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-24.74%13 029
NIO INC.-20.72%12 907
LUCID GROUP, INC.-9.08%12 463
XPENG INC.-10.76%7 636
