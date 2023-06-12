Blink to launch fast charger for EVs with Tesla's charging port

June 12 (Reuters) - Electric vehicle charging equipment
maker Blink Charging said on Monday it will launch a
new fast charger with Tesla's connector, as the industry moves
away from the standard Combined Charging System connector used
by many automakers.
Last week, General Motors (GM) said it would join
Ford in adopting Tesla's previously proprietary
North American Charging Standard (NACS) port, which is set to
dominate 60% of the U.S. EV market with the partnerships.
Brokerage Piper Sandler expects Tesla's revenue from its
charging network to reach about $9.65 billion in 2032, with more
than half the sales coming from other EV makers making use of
the network.
Blink's new direct current (DC) fast charger, offering both
NACS and Combined Charging System connectors, was teased at the
Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023 and is in the final stages
of design, the company said.
Its shares rose 1.2% to $6.03 in trading before the bell.
"Given recent announcements by Tesla, GM, and Ford, we are
clearly witnessing the continued evolution of the EV charging
industry as technologies advance and industry stakeholders come
together and evaluate best practices," Blink said.
(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini
Ganguli)