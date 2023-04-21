California jury finds Tesla Autopilot did not fail in crash case

(Adds reaction by plaintiff and lawyer, background)
LOS ANGELES, April 21 (Reuters) - A California state
court jury on Friday handed Tesla Inc a sweeping win,
finding that the car maker's Autopilot feature did not fail to
perform safely in what appears to be the first trial related to
a crash involving the partially automated driving software.
The verdict could be an important victory for Tesla as it
tests and rolls out its Autopilot and more advanced "Full
Self-Driving (FSD)" system, which Chief Executive Elon Musk has
touted as crucial to his company's future, but which has drawn
regulatory and legal scrutiny.
Justine Hsu, a resident of Los Angeles, sued the
electric-vehicle maker in 2020, saying her Tesla Model S swerved
into a curb while it was on Autopilot and then an airbag was
deployed "so violently it fractured Plaintiff's jaw, knocked out
teeth, and caused nerve damage to her face.”
She alleged there were defects in the design of Autopilot
and the airbag, and sought more than $3 million in damages for
the alleged defects and other claims.
Tesla denied liability for the 2019 accident. It said in a
court filing that Hsu used Autopilot on city streets, despite
Tesla's user manual warning against doing so.
During a court hearing in Los Angeles Superior Court on
Friday, the jury awarded Hsu zero damages. It also found that
the airbag did not fail to perform safely, and that Tesla did
not intentionally fail to disclose facts to her.
Hsu broke down in tears outside the courtroom after the jury
delivered its verdict.
One of Hsu's attorneys, Donald Slavik, said they are
disappointed in the result and appreciate the jury's service.
Tesla attorney Michael Carey declined to comment.
Tesla calls its driver-assistant systems Autopilot or Full
Self-Driving, but says the features do not make the cars
autonomous, and that human drivers should be "prepared to take
over at any moment."
The EV maker introduced its Autopilot in 2015, and the first
fatal accident in the United States was reported in 2016, but
the case never went to trial.
CRITICAL TIME FOR TESLA
The Hsu trial, which has not been reported by other media,
unfolded in Los Angeles Superior Court over the last three
weeks, and featured testimony from three Tesla engineers.
It came at a critical time for the company as it braces for
a spate of other trials starting this year related to the
semi-automated driving system, which Musk has claimed is safer
than human drivers.
While the trial's outcome is not legally binding in other
cases, it is considered a test case because it would serve as a
bellwether to help Tesla and other plaintiffs' lawyers hone
their strategies, experts say.
Cassandra Burke Robertson, a professor at the Case Western
Reserve University School of Law who has studied self-driving
car liability, said early cases "give an indication of how later
cases are likely to go."
Tesla is also under investigation by the U.S. Justice
Department and the National Highway Traffic Safety
Administration over its claims about self-driving capabilities
and the safety of the technology, respectively.
The main question in Autopilot cases was who is responsible
for an accident while a car was in driver-assistant Autopilot
mode - a human driver, the machine, or both? Hsu’s lawsuit
alleged that the Tesla vehicle hit the curb so suddenly that she
had no time to avoid it even though she had her hands on the
steering wheel and was alert.
Reuters was first to report that a 2016 video used by Tesla
to promote its self-driving technology was actually staged, to
show capabilities - such as stopping at a red light and
accelerating at a green light - that the system did not have,
according to testimony by a senior engineer.
The details about the video were from a deposition of a
Tesla executive in another case.
That executive, Ashok Elluswamy, director of Autopilot
software at Tesla, testified during the Hsu trial last week
about the videotape.
