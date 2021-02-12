Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Tesla, Inc.    TSLA

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Canadian regulator clears launch of world's first bitcoin ETF: investment manager

02/12/2021 | 01:37pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TORONTO (Reuters) - Canada's main securities regulator has cleared the launch of the world's first bitcoin exchange traded fund, an investment manager said on Friday, providing investors greater access to the cryptocurrency that has sparked an explosion in trading interest.

The Ontario Securities Commission has approved the launch of Purpose Bitcoin ETF, Toronto-based asset management company Purpose Investments Inc. said in a statement. The OSC confirmed the approval of the ETF in a separate statement to Reuters.

"The ETF will be the first in the world to invest directly in physically settled Bitcoin, not derivatives, allowing investors easy and efficient access to the emerging asset class of cryptocurrency," Purpose Investments said.

Investors have been able to trade bitcoin using futures contracts on the CME derivatives exchange. They can also buy closed-end investment funds, such as the Bitcoin Fund on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

An ETF could offer some advantages to investors, such as lower fees.

Bitcoin notched a record high of $48,975 on Friday. It has gained about 63% so far this year and soared roughly 1,130% since mid-March 2020.

Elon Musk's Tesla revealed on Monday it had bought $1.5 billion worth of the cryptocurrency and would soon accept it as a form of payment for its cars, while the cryptocurrency has been gaining acceptance among mainstream financial firms.

In the United States, eight firms have tried without success since 2013 to create a bitcoin ETF, according to Todd Rosenbluth, director of ETF and mutual fund research at New York based CFRA.

Among issues the Securities and Exchange Commission appears to be focused on are the potential for market manipulation and the process of custody audits that verify that a fund holds its purported assets.

"While some expect that a Canadian ETF approval sets the stage for a near-term U.S. one, we expect the SEC under new leadership to take their time to review some of the new filings from VanEck and others," Rosenbluth said.

VanEck is a New York-based investment management firm.

Gary Gensler, former chair of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, was named chair of the SEC last month by U.S. President Joe Biden.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith and David Randall; Editing by Denny Thomas and Dan Grebler)

By Fergal Smith and David Randall


© Reuters 2021
All news about TESLA, INC.
07:37aCANADIAN REGULATOR CLEARS LAUNCH OF : investment manager
RE
06:47aStocks inch higher; Bitcoin dips after hitting record
RE
06:34aStocks inch higher; Bitcoin dips after hitting record
RE
06:29aWall Street headed for second straight weekly gain
RE
06:21aWall Street headed for second straight weekly gain
RE
06:20aWall Street headed for second straight weekly gain
RE
04:42aU.S. dollar rallies as risk appetite ebbs; bitcoin pulls back
RE
03:09aTESLA : German Motor Authority Asks Tesla to Recall 12,300 Model X Cars Over 'Li..
MT
02:41aANALYSIS : Pawz and UFOs - Thematic ETFs boom, drawing punters and concern
RE
01:18aBitcoin soars to all-time high after BNY Mellon announces crypto venture
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 48 156 M - -
Net income 2021 3 113 M - -
Net cash 2021 10 426 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 271x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 779 B 779 B -
EV / Sales 2021 16,0x
EV / Sales 2022 12,2x
Nbr of Employees 70 757
Free-Float 80,3%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 39
Average target price 585,87 $
Last Close Price 811,66 $
Spread / Highest target 47,8%
Spread / Average Target -27,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -83,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Elon Reeve Musk Chief Executive Officer & Director
Zachary Kirkhorn Chief Financial Officer
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
Antonio J. Gracias Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESLA, INC.15.02%779 075
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION5.73%217 010
BYD COMPANY LIMITED30.41%110 768
VOLKSWAGEN AG7.83%106 351
NIO LIMITED23.66%94 180
DAIMLER AG12.56%84 406
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ