Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Tesla, Inc.    TSLA

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Cathie Wood's Ark buys $246 million of Coinbase shares, sells some in Tesla

04/15/2021 | 05:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The logo for Coinbase Global Inc is displayed on the Nasdaq MarketSite jumbotron and others at Times Square in New York

LONDON (Reuters) -Cathie Wood's Ark funds bought $246 million worth of Coinbase shares on the cryptocurrency exchange's Nasdaq debut on Wednesday and sold some Tesla shares, according to their daily fund trading summary.

A chunky $168 million of Coinbase shares were added to its flagship ARK Innovation fund, and the remainder went into its next generation and fintech innovation funds.

Notably, one of Wood's funds sold a $4.4 million stake in New York Stock Exchange owner Intercontinental Exchange .

Coinbase shares were up 10% in U.S. premarket trading on Thursday, after having risen 52% on their debut on Nasdaq, giving it a market capitlisation of $71 billion, well above ICE.

Ark sold Tesla shares worth about $178 million, though the stock is still by far their biggest bet by weightage on three of their major funds.

The move comes nearly a month after long time Tesla-bull Wood said the electric car maker's share price could reach the $3,000 mark by 2025.

The celebrity fund manager gained prominence last year among retail investors and managed to attract a steady pile of cash into her red-hot funds. The ARK Innovation fund saw assets under management rise from $1.86 billion at the end of 2019 to nearly $22 billion as of March.

(Reporting by Thyagaraju Adinarayan; Editing by Tom Arnold and Kim Coghill)

By Thyagaraju Adinarayan


© Reuters 2021
All news about TESLA, INC.
04:47aMATTEL  : Unveils Matchbox Tesla Roadster Made from Recycled Materials
MT
04:07aTESLA  : UBS sticks Neutral
MD
03:36aMARKET CHATTER : South Koreans' Overseas Stock Transactions Touch New High in Ja..
MT
01:15aAB VOLVO  : Geely's EV unit Polestar raises $550 million, company says
RE
04/14MARKET CHATTER : Tesla Says Data Collected From China Stored in China
MT
04/14Wall Street ends mixed despite bumper big-bank earnings
RE
04/14MATTEL  : Toy cars get eco makeover to inspire children
RE
04/14Coinbase soars in milestone crypto market debut
RE
04/14SOCIAL BUZZ : Coinbase Last Up 35% in Trading Debut, GameStop Jumps 15% as Most ..
MT
04/14S&P 500 dips off record high, Dow rises on bank earnings
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 49 189 M - -
Net income 2021 3 363 M - -
Net cash 2021 10 177 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 231x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 703 B 703 B -
EV / Sales 2021 14,1x
EV / Sales 2022 10,8x
Nbr of Employees 70 757
Free-Float 80,3%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 40
Average target price 636,47 $
Last Close Price 732,23 $
Spread / Highest target 63,9%
Spread / Average Target -13,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -79,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Elon Reeve Musk Technoking of Tesla
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
Antonio J. Gracias Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESLA, INC.3.76%702 834
NIO INC.-24.05%63 050
LI AUTO INC.-24.31%19 739
NIKOLA CORPORATION-23.00%4 723
FISKER INC.-0.07%4 247
ELECTRAMECCANICA VEHICLES CORP.-28.92%519
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ