By Bingyan Wang

China's vehicle sales rose in August as Beijing's measures to boost auto consumption took effect and transportation demand rose during the summer holiday.

Retail sales of passenger cars in the world's biggest auto market rose 2.5% to 1.92 million vehicles last month, the China Passenger Car Association said Friday. Sales in August rose 8.6% from the previous month.

Exports in August rose 43% on year, widening year-to-date growth to 69%.

Retail sales of new-energy cars, which include electric and plug-in hybrids, grew 25.6% in August, accelerating from a 31.9% increase in July, the association said.

Tesla delivered 84,159 cars made at its Shanghai plant in August, the data showed.

