China Dec manufacturing contracts sharply as COVID infections soar

BEIJING, Dec 31 (Reuters) - China's factory activity
shrank for the third straight month in December and at the
sharpest pace in nearly three years as COVID infections swept
through production lines across the country after Beijing's
abrupt reversal of anti-virus measures.
The official purchasing managers' index (PMI) fell to 47.0
from 48.0 in November, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS)
said on Saturday. Economists in a Reuters poll had expected the
PMI to come in at 48.0. The 50-point mark separates contraction
from growth on a monthly basis.
The drop was the biggest since the early days of the
pandemic in February 2020.
The data offered the first official snapshot of the
manufacturing sector after China removed the world's strictest
COVID restrictions in early December. Cumulative infections
likely reached 18.6 million in December, UK-based health data
firm Airfinity estimated.
Analysts said surging infections could cause temporary
labour shortages and increased supply chain disruptions. Reuters
reported on Wednesday that Tesla plans to run a reduced
production schedule at its Shanghai plant in January, extending
the reduced output it began this month into next year.
Weakening external demand on the back of growing global
recession fears amid rising interest rates, inflation and the
war in Ukraine may further slow China's exports, hurting its
massive manufacturing sector and hampering an economic recovery.
"Most factories I know are way below where they could be
this time of year for orders next year. A lot of factories I've
talked to are at 50%, some are below 20%," said Cameron Johnson,
a partner at Tidalwave Solutions, a supply chain consulting
firm.
"So even though China is opening up, manufacturing is
still going to slow down because the rest of the world's economy
is slowing down. Factories will have workers, but they will have
no orders."
NBS said 56.3% of surveyed manufacturers reported that
they were greatly affected by the epidemic in December, up 15.5
percentage points from the previous month, although most also
said they expected the situation will gradually improve.
RECOVERY HOPES
"While (the factory PMI) was lower than expected, it is
actually hard for analysts to provide a reasonable forecast
given the virus uncertainties over the past month," said Zhou
Hao, chief economist at brokerage house Guotai Junan
International.
"In general, we believe that the worst for the Chinese
economy is behind us, and a strong economic recovery is ahead."
The country's banking and insurance regulator pledged this
week to step up financial support to small and private
businesses in the catering and tourism sectors that were hit
hard by the COVID-19 epidemic, stressing a consumption recovery
will be a priority.
The non-manufacturing PMI, which looks at services sector
activity, fell to 41.6 from 46.7 in November, the NBS data
showed, also marking the lowest reading since February 2020.
The official composite PMI, which combines manufacturing and
services, declined to 42.6 from 47.1.
"The weeks before Chinese New Year are going to remain
challenging for the service sector as people won't want to go
out and spend more than necessary for fear of catching an
infection," said Mark Williams, Chief Asia Economist at Capital
Economics.
"But the outlook should brighten around the time that
people return from the Chinese New Year holiday – infections
will have dropped back and a large share of people will have
recently had COVID and feel they have a degree of immunity."
(Reporting by Ryan Woo, Joe Cash and Ellen Zhang; Editing by
Sam Holmes and Kim Coghill)