July 04, 2024 at 05:28 am EDT

LONDON, July 4 (Reuters) - The European Commission told carmakers on Thursday it would apply additional duties of up to 37.6% on imported electric vehicles made in China from July 5.

Here is a breakdown of the provisional tariffs by company:

BYD: 17.4%

Includes:

BYD Auto Co Ltd

BYD Auto Industry Co Ltd

Changsha BYD Auto Co Ltd

Changsha Xingchao Auto Co Ltd

Changzhou BYD Auto Co Ltd

Fuzhou BYD Industrial Co Ltd

Hefei BYD Auto Co Ltd

Jinan BYD Auto Co Ltd

Geely: 19.9%

Includes:

Asia Euro Automobile Manufacture (Taizhou) Co Ltd

Chongqing Lifan Passenger Vehicle Co Ltd

Fengsheng Automobile (Jiangsu) Co Ltd

Shanxi New Energy Automobile Industry Co Ltd

Zhejiang Geely Automobile Co Ltd

Zhejiang Haoqing Automobile Manufacturing Co Ltd

SAIC Group: 37.6%

Includes:

SAIC MAXUS Automotive Co Ltd

SAIC Motor Corp Ltd

Nanjing Automobile (Group) Corp

SAIC Volkswagen Automotive Co Ltd

SAIC GM Wuling Automobile Co Ltd

SAIC General Motors Co Ltd

Other companies the Commission said cooperated: 20.8%

Include:

Aiways Automobile Co Ltd

Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Group Corp Ltd

BMW Brilliance Automotive Ltd

Chery Automobile Co Ltd

China FAW Corp Ltd

Chongqing Changan Automobile Co Ltd

Dongfeng Motor Group Co Ltd

Great Wall Motor Co Ltd

Leapmotor Automobile Co Ltd

Nanjing Golden Dragon Bus Co Ltd

NIO Holding Co Ltd

Tesla (Shanghai) Co Ltd *

XPeng Inc

All other companies: 37.6%

* The EU said Tesla may receive an individually calculated duty rate on its China-made EVs when definitive duties are imposed in November.

Source: European Commission (Compiled by Josephine Mason; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Barbara Lewis)