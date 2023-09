BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Sept 8 (Reuters) - China's passenger vehicle sales jumped 2.2% in August from a year earlier, data from the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) showed on Friday.

Car sales totalled 1.94 million units last month. Sales were up 1.8% at 13.38 million units in the first eight months of the year.

Tesla exported 19,465 China-made vehicles in August, according to CPCA figures. (Reporting by Qiaoyi Li, Zhang Yan and Brenda Goh; Editing by Edmund Klamann)