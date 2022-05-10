Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Tesla, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/09 04:00:01 pm EDT
787.11 USD   -9.07%
05:08aBerenberg Starts Tesla at Hold With $900 Price Target
MT
05:07aChina passenger car sales tumble 35.7% y/y in April - CPCA
RE
03:55aEV maker Lucid to launch luxury sedans in Europe in late 2022
RE
Summary 
Summary

China passenger car sales tumble 35.7% y/y in April - CPCA

05/10/2022 | 05:07am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of car manufacturer Tesla is seen in Bern

BEIJING, May 10 (Reuters) - Passenger car sales in China fell 35.7% in April, data from the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) showed on Tuesday, as efforts to combat COVID-19 in the world's largest vehicle market shut factories, impacted logistics and sapped demand.

It was the biggest monthly drop since March 2020, the height of country's initial coronavirus outbreak, when sales fell 40% year-on-year, CPCA said.

China's zero COVID policies have disrupted entire supply chains with analysts at Nomura estimating in mid-April that 45 cities, representing 40% of the country's GDP, were under full or partial lockdowns.

Production of, and demand for, luxury cars was badly hit, with sales falling 54%, CPCA said. Sales of new energy vehicles, in comparison, rose 50.1% year on year as customers rushed to place orders, anticipating that automakers may raise prices. BYD in particular saw strong sales, CPCA added.

U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc produced 10,757 China-made vehicles in April and sold 1,512 of these, the fewest since April 2020 and compared with the 65,814 cars it sold in March this year. (Reporting by Brenda Goh, Sophie Yu and Zhang Yan; editing by Louise Heavens, Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2022
All news about TESLA, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 86 804 M - -
Net income 2022 12 585 M - -
Net cash 2022 20 639 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 73,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 815 B 815 B -
EV / Sales 2022 9,16x
EV / Sales 2023 6,83x
Nbr of Employees 99 290
Free-Float 81,7%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 37
Last Close Price 787,11 $
Average target price 1 003,54 $
Spread / Average Target 27,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Technoking of Tesla
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.-25.52%815 454
LUCID GROUP, INC.-57.03%31 427
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-78.03%27 658
NIO INC.-57.23%25 414
LI AUTO INC.-41.12%22 020
XPENG INC.-60.18%19 811