China's Auto Sales Jumped in September, Driven by Recovering Demand

Chinese auto sales in September rose 12.8% from a year earlier as domestic demand continued to recover, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers said Tuesday.

Car sales, including both passenger and commercial vehicles, grew to 2.57 million units last month, CAAM said. For the January-September period, the sales decline narrowed to 6.9%.

In September, sales of new-energy vehicles, including electric cars made by Tesla Inc., jumped 68% to 138,000 units, the highest sales volume for the month, the industry body said. For the first nine months of the year, sales of new-energy cars dropped 18%.

CAAM expects commercial vehicles to maintain their growth momentum in the fourth quarter, but says it may take time for demand for low-end cars to be fully released as domestic consumer sentiment hasn't yet fully recovered.

CAAM tracks wholesale sales of different auto types, while industry data from the China Passenger Car Association mainly covers retail sales of passenger cars.

