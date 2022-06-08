China shares, Hang Seng rise to two-month highs on recovery hopes

* SSEC +0.68%, CSI300 +0.97%; HSI +2.24%
* Consumer firms lead gains on reopening hopes
* CATL recovers from earlier slump; BYD to supply Tesla
batteries
SHANGHAI, June 8 (Reuters) - China's major A-share indexes
and Hong Kong's Hang Seng finished trade at two-month closing
highs on Wednesday on hopes for a demand recovery on easing
COVID-19 restrictions, while new game publishing licenses lifted
tech firms in Hong Kong.
** At the close, the blue-chip CSI300 index was up
0.97% at 4,219.81, its highest close since April 8.
** The Shanghai Composite index rose 0.68% to
3,263.79, its highest close since April 6.
** The CSI consumer staples sector led gains,
rising 2.01%, while the financial sector sub-index
added 0.62%, and the healthcare sub-index rose
1.89%.
** Foreign investors lent support, with Refinitiv data
showing inflows of more than 8.7 billion yuan through the
Northbound leg of the Stock Connect programme.
** The Hang Seng index closed up 482.92 points or
2.24% at 22,014.59, its strongest close since April 6. The Hang
Seng China Enterprises index rose 2.84% to 7,679.6.
** The Hang Seng Tech index jumped 4.76%, with
Bilibili Inc rising nearly 20% after China's gaming
regulator granted publishing licences to 60 games.
** Analysts at BNP Paribas said equity investors were more
optimistic about China's growth stabilisation policies as
COVID-19 lockdowns eased, while sounding a note of caution.
** "Our economists expect the government to maintain the
principle of dynamic zero-COVID, albeit revise the
implementation to take account of the recent growth slowdown and
minimise the economy impact," they said.
** "However, the highly infectious nature of the Omicron
variant suggests the equity market might be more susceptible to
more start-stop cycles in the near term."
** The smaller Shenzhen index ended up 0.52% and the
start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by
0.85%.
** Shares of index heavyweight Contemporary Amperex
Technology Co Ltd (CATL), a supplier to Tesla
, crawled back from a drop of more than 7% to end 0.22%
higher, relieving pressure on the broader index.
** The earlier drop came after a senior BYD Co Ltd
executive said BYD was preparing to supply Tesla
with batteries "very soon".
** BYD's shares ended up 3.98% in Shenzhen and up 2.79% in
Hong Kong.
** CATL and BYD were the day's most-traded A-shares through
the Stock Connect's Northbound leg, Hong Kong exchange data
showed.
** The yuan finished its domestic trading session
at 6.683 per dollar, its strongest such close in a week.
(Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)