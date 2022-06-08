Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tesla, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-06-07 pm EDT
716.66 USD   +0.25%
05:00aWalMart expands transportation partnerships with electric, hydrogen vehicle pilots
RE
04:52aChina shares, Hang Seng rise to two-month highs on recovery hopes
RE
04:33aTesla Said to Buy Batteries From Warren Buffett-Backed BYD 'Very Soon'
MT
China shares, Hang Seng rise to two-month highs on recovery hopes

06/08/2022 | 04:52am EDT
* SSEC +0.68%, CSI300 +0.97%; HSI +2.24%

* Consumer firms lead gains on reopening hopes

* CATL recovers from earlier slump; BYD to supply Tesla batteries

SHANGHAI, June 8 (Reuters) - China's major A-share indexes and Hong Kong's Hang Seng finished trade at two-month closing highs on Wednesday on hopes for a demand recovery on easing COVID-19 restrictions, while new game publishing licenses lifted tech firms in Hong Kong.

** At the close, the blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.97% at 4,219.81, its highest close since April 8.

** The Shanghai Composite index rose 0.68% to 3,263.79, its highest close since April 6.

** The CSI consumer staples sector led gains, rising 2.01%, while the financial sector sub-index added 0.62%, and the healthcare sub-index rose 1.89%.

** Foreign investors lent support, with Refinitiv data showing inflows of more than 8.7 billion yuan through the Northbound leg of the Stock Connect programme.

** The Hang Seng index closed up 482.92 points or 2.24% at 22,014.59, its strongest close since April 6. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index rose 2.84% to 7,679.6.

** The Hang Seng Tech index jumped 4.76%, with Bilibili Inc rising nearly 20% after China's gaming regulator granted publishing licences to 60 games.

** Analysts at BNP Paribas said equity investors were more optimistic about China's growth stabilisation policies as COVID-19 lockdowns eased, while sounding a note of caution.

** "Our economists expect the government to maintain the principle of dynamic zero-COVID, albeit revise the implementation to take account of the recent growth slowdown and minimise the economy impact," they said.

** "However, the highly infectious nature of the Omicron variant suggests the equity market might be more susceptible to more start-stop cycles in the near term."

** The smaller Shenzhen index ended up 0.52% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 0.85%.

** Shares of index heavyweight Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd (CATL), a supplier to Tesla , crawled back from a drop of more than 7% to end 0.22% higher, relieving pressure on the broader index.

** The earlier drop came after a senior BYD Co Ltd executive said BYD was preparing to supply Tesla with batteries "very soon".

** BYD's shares ended up 3.98% in Shenzhen and up 2.79% in Hong Kong.

** CATL and BYD were the day's most-traded A-shares through the Stock Connect's Northbound leg, Hong Kong exchange data showed.

** The yuan finished its domestic trading session at 6.683 per dollar, its strongest such close in a week. (Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (AUD/CNY) -0.39% 4.80101 Delayed Quote.3.79%
BNP PARIBAS -0.59% 52.15 Real-time Quote.-13.69%
BRITISH POUND / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (GBP/CNY) -0.23% 8.376363 Delayed Quote.-3.04%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (CAD/CNY) 0.06% 5.3222 Delayed Quote.5.26%
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED -1.50% 459 End-of-day quote.-21.94%
EURO / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (EUR/CNY) 0.12% 7.1406 Delayed Quote.-1.53%
HANG SENG 2.24% 22014.59 Delayed Quote.-7.45%
INDIAN RUPEE / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (INR/CNY) 0.00% 0.085869 Delayed Quote.0.26%
S&P/CITIC 300 INDEX 0.96% 3852.83 Real-time Quote.-15.24%
S&P/CITIC 50 INDEX 1.36% 3683.02 Real-time Quote.-13.95%
SHENZHEN STOCK EXCHANGE A SHARE INDEX 0.52% 2179.74 Real-time Quote.-18.10%
TESLA, INC. 0.25% 716.66 Delayed Quote.-32.18%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.17% 6.682 Delayed Quote.4.94%
US DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (USD/CNY) 0.28% 6.6863 Delayed Quote.4.74%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 86 474 M - -
Net income 2022 12 802 M - -
Net cash 2022 19 044 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 65,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 742 B 742 B -
EV / Sales 2022 8,37x
EV / Sales 2023 6,16x
Nbr of Employees 99 290
Free-Float 82,7%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 38
Last Close Price 716,66 $
Average target price 939,33 $
Spread / Average Target 31,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Technoking of Tesla
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.-32.18%742 467
NIO INC.-37.97%32 471
LUCID GROUP, INC.-50.17%31 622
LI AUTO INC.-7.41%30 201
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-71.34%26 768
XPENG INC.-48.10%22 391