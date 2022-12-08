Advanced search
China sold 1.67 million passenger cars in Nov, down 9.5% y/y - CPCA

12/08/2022 | 03:29am EST
FILE PHOTO: Cars drive on the road during the morning rush hour in Beijing

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's passenger vehicle sales totalled 1.67 million units in November, down 9.5% from the same period in 2021, the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) said on Thursday.

Auto industry body officials expected consumers to rush to buy at the year-end before government subsidies and a purchase tax cut expire.

But the incentives did little to boost vehicle sales in recent months, with sales falling in November for the first time since May, as many of China's COVID restrictions remained in place last month, dampening demand and slowing production activities.U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla sold 100,291 China-made cars in November, including 37,798 for export, CPCA added.

(Reporting by Zhang Yan and Beijing newsroom; Editing by Toby Chopra)


© Reuters 2022
