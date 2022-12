SHANGHAI, Dec 8 (Reuters) - China's passenger vehicle sales totalled 1.67 million units in November, down 9.5% from the same period in 2021, the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) said on Thursday.

U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla sold 100,291 China-made cars in November, including 37,798 for export, CPCA added. (Reporting by Zhang Yan and Beijing newsroom; Editing by Toby Chopra)