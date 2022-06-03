Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tesla, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  06/03 02:35:57 pm EDT
705.62 USD   -8.95%
02:13pBiden Dismisses Economic Fears Reportedly Voiced by Musk, Points to Investments Planned by Ford, Others
MT
02:07pAnalysis - Musk's warning could be auto industry's 'canary in the coal mine' moment
RE
02:00pEquities Fall Midday After May Unemployment Rate Remains Unchanged
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Citi CEO sees Europe heading into recession more than U.S

06/03/2022 | 01:27pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A Citibank sign is reflected in a window in the City of London

(Reuters) - Citigroup Inc Chief Executive Jane Fraser said on Friday that Europe was more likely than the United States to slip into a recession, as she joined other global bank CEOs this week to warn about the health of the global economy.

Fraser, head of the third-largest and most globally focused U.S. bank, recently returned from a world tour with stops in Asia, Europe and the Middle East, where she said her conversations focused on "the three Rs."

"It's rates, it's Russia and it's recession," Fraser said, speaking at an investor conference in New York.

But Fraser said in Europe, "the energy side was really having an impact on a number of companies in certain industries that are not even competitive right now."

"Because of the cost of electricity and the cost of energy, some of them are shutting down operations. So Europe definitely felt more likely to be heading into a recession than you see in the U.S.," Fraser added.

Fraser said in the United States, the question is more about interest rates than recession.

"It's certainly not our base case that it will be, but it's not easy to avoid either," Fraser added.

On Wednesday, JPMorgan & Chase's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon described the challenges facing the U.S. economy as akin to a "hurricane," while Goldman Sachs' President and Chief Operating Officer John Waldron said on Thursday the current economic turmoil is one of the most challenging he has ever faced.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk added to the downbeat sentiment, saying he has a "super bad feeling" about the economy and needs to cut about 10% of jobs at the electric carmaker, in a message sent on Thursday titled "pause all hiring worldwide."

Major central banks, already plotting interest rate hikes in a fight against inflation, are also preparing a common pullback from key financial markets in a first-ever round of global quantitative tightening expected to restrict credit and add stress to an already-slowing world economy.

"It feels like the ECB is a few months behind, where the Fed has been in getting its arms around inflation and without quite the same flexibility that U.S. has," Fraser said.

The U.S. job market stayed strong in May, data on Friday showed, with employers hiring more workers than expected and maintaining a fairly strong pace of wage increases. U.S. stock indexes fell on Friday as the solid jobs report supported the view that the Federal Reserve would continue on its aggressive policy tightening path to cool decades-high inflation.

"When we look at what the clients are talking to us about from a macro perspective, I think the confidence is still pretty good amongst the CEOs and the CFOs," Fraser added.

Fraser said she also expects U.S. equity markets to enter a period of less volatility and for the Chinese government to launch a fresh round of fiscal stimulus in the coming months, as that country begins to open up from COVID-19 pandemic-related lockdowns.

In China, Fraser said she "wouldn't be surprised to see action taken on fiscal stimulus."

(Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts Marshall and Noor Zainab Hussain; Writing by Denny Thomas; Editing by Nick Zieminski and Will Dunham)

By Elizabeth Dilts Marshall and Noor Zainab Hussain


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.47% 0.67238 Delayed Quote.5.43%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.77% 0.72065 Delayed Quote.-1.24%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.35% 1.16583 Delayed Quote.-1.50%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.66% 1.24941 Delayed Quote.-7.73%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.14% 0.741076 Delayed Quote.6.44%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.14% 0.7937 Delayed Quote.-0.20%
CITIGROUP INC. -1.92% 51.4 Delayed Quote.-13.18%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.31% 1.0715 Delayed Quote.-6.32%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.03% 0.012016 Delayed Quote.2.67%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.30% 0.012886 Delayed Quote.-3.95%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.79% 0.65058 Delayed Quote.-5.25%
RS GROUP PLC -0.88% 960 Delayed Quote.-20.40%
TESLA, INC. -8.78% 705.2299 Delayed Quote.-26.66%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.31% 0.93314 Delayed Quote.6.75%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 1.39% 63.625 Delayed Quote.-15.29%
All news about TESLA, INC.
02:13pBiden Dismisses Economic Fears Reportedly Voiced by Musk, Points to Investments Planned..
MT
02:07pAnalysis - Musk's warning could be auto industry's 'canary in the coal mine' moment
RE
02:00pEquities Fall Midday After May Unemployment Rate Remains Unchanged
MT
01:54pUS has over 750 complaints of Teslas braking for no reason
AQ
01:38pMIDDAY REPORT : US Equity Indices Fall After May Unemployment Rate Remains Unchanged
MT
01:34pTesla's Musk Reportedly Plans to Lower 10% of Jobs
MT
01:27pCiti CEO sees Europe heading into recession more than U.S
RE
01:20pWall St slides as solid jobs data supports rate hike bets
RE
01:05pTESLA : Morgan Stanley reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
12:52pTwitter's Planned Sale to Elon Musk Opposed by Coalition of Advocacy Groups
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TESLA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 86 504 M - -
Net income 2022 12 799 M - -
Net cash 2022 19 044 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 70,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 803 B 803 B -
EV / Sales 2022 9,06x
EV / Sales 2023 6,68x
Nbr of Employees 99 290
Free-Float 82,7%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 38
Last Close Price 775,00 $
Average target price 939,33 $
Spread / Average Target 21,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Technoking of Tesla
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.-26.66%802 908
LUCID GROUP, INC.-47.54%33 290
NIO INC.-40.50%31 149
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-69.20%28 767
LI AUTO INC.-17.73%26 837
XPENG INC.-50.03%21 559