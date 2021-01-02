Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Tesla, Inc.    TSLA

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Cleared Hurdle Still Leaves Tesla Stock in Ludicrous Mode -- Heard on the Street

01/02/2021 | 04:32pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Charley Grant

A record quarter for Tesla isn't as speedy as it seems.

Tesla announced on Saturday morning that it delivered 180,570 cars world-wide in the fourth quarter, setting a new company record. That brings the 2020 total just shy of 500,000, in line with the company's most recent guidance. The company also said it would soon begin to deliver its China-produced Model Y crossover vehicle to customers.

While hitting guidance is certainly good news, it hardly represents a towering operational feat that should dazzle Wall Street. For starters, meeting operational forecasts is a routine event for most members of the S&P 500, to which Tesla was added last month.

And investors shouldn't forget that Chief Executive Elon Musk once claimed in 2016 that Tesla would sell a million cars by 2020. Since he made that claim, Tesla stock has rallied nearly fifteen-fold. Last year also came and went without Mr. Musk's promise of one million fully autonomous "robotaxis" on the roads by the end of 2020 coming to fruition.

Turning back to the present, the company said it produced nearly as many cars as it delivered to customers in the fourth quarter. But back in October, Tesla said it had installed enough production capacity to make 210,000 in the quarter, suggesting the capacity utilization rate in the quarter was in fact a fairly pedestrian 86%.

As a result of last year's torrid rally, Tesla's market value sits at nearly $670 billion. That amounts to $1.3 million per car sold last year, and is about seven times the combined market values of Ford and General Motors. Yet Tesla has a minuscule share of the global auto market, and electric car competition is starting to heat up. To justify the price tag on the stock, Tesla should be blowing past its own forecasts, not just meeting them.

What's more, what little profit Tesla makes is heavily flattered by sales of regulatory credits to help rivals meet emissions mandates. While the fourth-quarter tally won't be revealed until Tesla announces full financial results, Tesla has booked $1.3 billion in such sales over the four quarters before that, which carry a 100% profit margin. That profit source may wither as more electric competition from legacy auto makers comes online, which could mean fewer buyers for the credits.

These concerns don't trouble shareholders who are sitting on huge gains. But recent history does offer a warning: Tesla's market value has been cut in half twice, in two episodes since 2018. If that were to happen, shares would still be valued at about 700 times trailing earnings. Auto industry leaders have historically been lucky to eke out a valuation of 10 times earnings.

Mr. Musk wisely decided to sell $10 billion in stock last year amid the furious rally. For average investors, it is likely a good idea to follow his lead.

Write to Charley Grant at charles.grant@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-02-21 1631ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.65% 30606.48 Delayed Quote.0.00%
NASDAQ 100 0.33% 12888.283552 Delayed Quote.0.00%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.14% 12888.282427 Delayed Quote.0.00%
S&P 500 0.64% 3756.07 Delayed Quote.0.00%
TESLA, INC. 1.57% 705.67 Delayed Quote.0.00%
All news about TESLA, INC.
04:32pCleared Hurdle Still Leaves Tesla Stock in Ludicrous Mode -- Heard on the Str..
DJ
12:54pElon Musk Steers Tesla to Record Deliveries -- Update
DJ
12:42pElon Musk Steers Tesla to Record Deliveries
DJ
10:08aTESLA : annual sales up 36% but comes short of delivery goal
AQ
09:30aTesla Q4 2020 Vehicle Production & Deliveries
GL
01/01Electric vehicle maker Tesla to deliver China-made Model Y SUVs this month
RE
2020Electric vehicle maker Tesla to deliver China-made Model Y SUVs this month
RE
2020U.S. stocks in 2020: A year for the history books, in charts
RE
2020U.S. STOCKS IN 2020 : a year for the history books
RE
2020WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Wall Street closes out wild pandemic year with Dow,..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 30 778 M - -
Net income 2020 1 274 M - -
Net cash 2020 1 823 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 559x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 669 B 669 B -
EV / Sales 2020 21,7x
EV / Sales 2021 14,9x
Nbr of Employees 48 016
Free-Float 80,0%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 37
Average target price 429,62 $
Last Close Price 705,67 $
Spread / Highest target 11,7%
Spread / Average Target -39,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -87,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Elon Reeve Musk Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Zachary Kirkhorn Chief Financial Officer
Kimbal Musk Director
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESLA, INC.0.00%668 905
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION0.00%215 570
VOLKSWAGEN AG0.00%99 712
BYD COMPANY LIMITED423.04%77 956
NIO LIMITED0.00%76 163
DAIMLER AG0.00%75 526
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ