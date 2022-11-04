Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tesla, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05:46 2022-11-04 pm EDT
207.76 USD   -3.51%
02:53pTwitter Layoffs Begin; Musk Tweets Business Has Seen 'Massive Drop in Revenue,' Citing Activists Pressuring Advertisers
MT
01:29pExplainer-Will Twitter layoffs violate U.S. law?
RE
11:52aFactbox-Twitter 2.0: Firings, wary advertisers dominate Musk's first week as chief
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Communications Services Up, Recouping Some Losses -- Communications Services Roundup

11/04/2022 | 05:26pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Communications services companies rose, recouping some of the hefty losses incurred during the week's selloff.

Twitter suffered "a massive drop in revenue" because of an exodus of advertisers, new owner Elon Musk said, as he initiated a sweeping round of layoffs.

More than 200 staffers at newspaper publisher Gannett staged a one-day strike Friday to push for better wages and benefits and protest layoffs and furloughs.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-04-22 1725ET

All news about TESLA, INC.
02:53pTwitter Layoffs Begin; Musk Tweets Business Has Seen 'Massive Drop in Revenue,' Citing ..
MT
01:29pExplainer-Will Twitter layoffs violate U.S. law?
RE
11:52aFactbox-Twitter 2.0: Firings, wary advertisers dominate Musk's first..
RE
10:40aMusk says Twitter saw revenue slump as activist groups pressured advertisers
RE
08:27aExclusive-Crypto exchange Binance helped Iranian firms trade $8 billion despite sanctio..
RE
06:28aSocial Buzz: Wallstreetbets Stocks Largely Up Premarket; Coinbase Global Poi..
MT
06:16aNorth American Morning Briefing: Jobs Data to Give Lates..
DJ
06:01aMarketmind: Laboring markets get China fillip
RE
02:22aMarketmind: Relief, hope and speculation
RE
12:42aVolkswagen's Audi, Pfizer Suspend Twitter Ad Spending Over Content Concerns
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TESLA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 83 590 M - -
Net income 2022 12 798 M - -
Net cash 2022 18 899 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 58,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 680 B 680 B -
EV / Sales 2022 7,91x
EV / Sales 2023 5,52x
Nbr of Employees 99 290
Free-Float 83,7%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Last Close Price 215,31 $
Average target price 281,60 $
Spread / Average Target 30,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Technoking of Tesla
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin & Chief Financial Officer
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.-38.88%679 896
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-68.91%29 538
LUCID GROUP, INC.-64.15%22 886
NIO INC.-68.62%16 425
LI AUTO INC.-47.82%16 344
XPENG INC.-86.37%5 913