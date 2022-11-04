Communications Services Up, Recouping Some Losses -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies rose, recouping some of the hefty losses incurred during the week's selloff.

Twitter suffered "a massive drop in revenue" because of an exodus of advertisers, new owner Elon Musk said, as he initiated a sweeping round of layoffs.

More than 200 staffers at newspaper publisher Gannett staged a one-day strike Friday to push for better wages and benefits and protest layoffs and furloughs.

