Retailers and other consumer companies rose as gains in consumer discretionary shares outweighed losses for staples stocks.

Russia unexpectedly seized the local operations of Carlsberg and Danone, two of the world's largest consumer-goods companies, in a move that escalates economic hostilities with the West.

Meanwhile, Ford Motor said it is slashing prices of its electric F-150 Lightning pickup by up to nearly 17%, one of the automaker's deepest cuts to date on an EV model and another sign that demand for the technology is easing, after years of hype.

That came after Tesla's first Cybertruck rolled off the assembly line on Saturday in Austin, Texas, following years of delays.

Separately, Tesla said it is planning to double the size of its factory near Berlin to produce up to one million electric cars a year, an expansion that could make the plant the largest auto manufacturing facility in Germany.

07-17-23 1709ET