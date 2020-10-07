Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Tesla, Inc.    TSLA

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Copper up on U.S. airlines, payroll aid hopes after stimulus deal stalls

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/07/2020 | 03:55am EDT

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Copper prices edged up on Wednesday as U.S. airlines and payroll aid hopes helped the metal recover from earlier losses following an end to talks on a large U.S. coronavirus stimulus bill.

"Copper traded lower after U.S. President Donald Trump ended talks with the Democrats about a new stimulus package.(But) fresh Trump comments about supporting airlines and a Paycheck Protection Program helped pare earlier losses," commodities broker Anna Stablum of Marex Spectron said in a note.

Trump said Congress should quickly extend $25 billion in new payroll assistance to U.S. passenger airlines furloughing thousands of workers as air travel remains down sharply.

The demand came hours after Trump announced his administration would abandon talks with congressional Democrats over proposals to spend at least $1.6 trillion in additional coronavirus relief funds.

Copper is often used as a gauge of global economic health and a U.S. stimulus bill would have supported a recovery in the world's biggest economy.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.2% to $6,541 a tonne by 0731 GMT, having declined as much as 1.2% earlier in the session.

Nickel advanced 1% to $14,665 a tonne, aluminium rose 0.5% to $1,774 a tonne and lead was up 0.7% at $1,793 a tonne.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Tesla Inc is in talks with BHP Group about a nickel supply deal, Bloomberg News reported.

* LME cash aluminium last traded at a discount of $25.50 a tonne over the three-month contract <CMAL0-3>, its smallest since July 2 as LME inventories <MALSTX-TOTAL> fell to their lowest since May 18 at 1.43 million tonnes.

* BHP Group Ltd, has suspended its membership of an Australian state mining lobby group that has campaigned against the Greens political party ahead of an election this month in coal-rich Queensland state.

* For the top stories in metals and other news, click or

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BHP GROUP 0.39% 36.28 End-of-day quote.-6.78%
TESLA, INC. -2.75% 413.98 Delayed Quote.394.80%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about TESLA, INC.
03:55aCopper up on U.S. airlines, payroll aid hopes after stimulus deal stalls
RE
10/06Copper slips as Trump ends stimulus deal talks
RE
10/06TESLA : quarterly report could land Musk another $3 billion
RE
10/06Tesla in talks with BHP over nickel supply pact - Bloomberg News
RE
10/06Toyota-Panasonic venture to build lithium-ion batteries for hybrids in Japan
RE
10/05TESLA : EV startup Faraday Future in talks to go public through SPAC merger
RE
10/05GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Coca-Cola, Cineworld, Alibaba
10/05TESLA : Sell rating from RBC
MD
10/05TESLA : Goldman Sachs gives a Neutral rating
MD
10/05Indonesia says in early talks with Tesla on potential investment
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 30 032 M - -
Net income 2020 1 118 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 206 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 350x
Yield 2020 0,03%
Capitalization 386 B 386 B -
EV / Sales 2020 12,9x
EV / Sales 2021 9,02x
Nbr of Employees 48 016
Free-Float 79,6%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 36
Average target price 336,42 $
Last Close Price 413,98 $
Spread / Highest target 36,7%
Spread / Average Target -18,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -81,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Elon Reeve Musk Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Zachary Kirkhorn Chief Financial Officer
Kimbal Musk Director
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESLA, INC.394.80%385 750
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-9.80%184 225
VOLKSWAGEN AG-21.99%84 639
DAIMLER AG-2.51%60 685
BMW AG-11.33%49 334
BYD COMPANY LIMITED214.29%45 454
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group