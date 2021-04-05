Crypto market cap soars to record $2 trln, bitcoin at $1.1 trln

NEW YORK, April 5 (Reuters) - The cryptocurrency market
capitalization hit an all-time peak of $2 trillion on Monday,
according to data and market trackers CoinGecko and Blockfolio,
as gains over the last several months attracted demand from both
institutional and retail investors.
At midday, the crypto market cap was at $2.02 trillion.
The surge in crypto market cap was led by bitcoin, which hit
its own milestone by holding the $1 trillion market cap for one
whole week. Bitcoin was last up 1% at $58,820. Since
hitting a lifetime peak of more than $61,000, but has since
traded in a relatively narrow range.
Analysts said as long as bitcoin stays above $53,000, it
will be able to maintain its $1 trillion market cap.
Ethereum, the second largest cryptocurrency in terms of
market cap, was up 1.5% at $2,107, with a market cap
of $244 billion. It hit a record high of $2,144.99 last Friday.
"While two trillion dollars in market cap is a sizable
amount of value stored in the blockchain format, it is still
less than 1% of the value that can be stored in that format,
which means there is still much further to go in terms of both
market cap and overall smart contract adoption," said Sergey
Nazarov, co-founder of Chainlink, a decentralized network that
provides data to smart contracts on the blockchain.
Blockchain data provider Glassnode said, in a research
report, that the fact that bitcoin has held the $1 trillion
market cap for one week is a "strong vote of confidence for
bitcoin and the cryptocurrency asset class as a whole."
It added that on-chain activity continues to reinforce
bitcoin's robust position, with a volume equivalent to over 10%
of circulating supply transacting above the $1 trillion
threshold.
Bitcoin has risen more than 100% this year, while ethereum
has gained nearly 190%. Both have massively outperformed
traditional asset classes, bolstered by the entry of mainstream
companies and large investors into the cryptocurrency world,
including Tesla Inc and BNY Mellon.
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Aurora
Ellis)