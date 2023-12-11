(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the leading risers and fallers among London Main Market small-caps on Monday.

SMALL-CAP - WINNERS

DG Innovate PLC, up more than double at 0.094 pence from 0.044 on Friday, 12-month range 0.027p-0.17p. The electric mobility and energy storage company bolsters its top-team by adding "seasoned executive" Peter Bardenfleth-Hansen, also once of Tesla Inc, as chief executive. Christian Eidem and Jochen Rudat join as executive directors, the latter being one of the "first hires in Europe" by the Elon Musk-founded electric vehicle manufacturer. In addition, it raises GBP2.4 million through a convertible notes issue. "Inevitably, when you see a small business appoint 'heavyweight' individuals there is speculation it will lead to a takeover by one of their contacts. The fact they're linked to Tesla is the cherry on top as it implies to investors that this little-known company could eventually be gobbled up by the electric car giant. This is pure speculation but that's how many investors operate," AJ Bell analyst Russ Mould commented.

SMALL-CAP - LOSERS

Superdry PLC, down 6.2% at 39.39p, 12-month range 33.40p-168.00p. Shares in the retailer return gains after enjoying a four-day win streak last week. It rose 12% between Tuesday and Friday.

Bloomsbury Publishing PLC, down 2.1% at 450.50p, 12-month range 365.00p-479.50p. The London-based publisher, which had rallied 7.1% on Thursday and added another 1.8% Friday, gives back some progress at the start of the week. Bloomsbury on Thursday predicted revenue for the year ending February 29 to be "comfortably ahead" of current market expectations. Profit will be "materially ahead", it added.

