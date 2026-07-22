In a report, DZ Bank focuses on Tesla's humanoid robot and the US giant's outlook for FY 2026, ahead of its Q2 earnings call, scheduled for this evening after the US markets close.

The German bank begins by noting that Elon Musk sees the humanoid robot Optimus as Tesla's main value driver, and this by far. He has put its share of the company's value as high as 80% and expects the combination of AI and robotics to trigger an "explosion of the global economy" once AI surpasses human cognitive capabilities.



DZ Bank's analysts quickly temper those statements, noting they are typically visionary while also polarizing. They believe a double-digit market share in Western countries looks realistic, but achieving global dominance against Chinese competitors subsidized by the state appears difficult to reach.



Regarding production, Tesla has halted manufacturing of its S and X vehicle models in order to produce its robot in a small series starting in late July 2026. A second factory dedicated to Optimus at the Gigafactory site in Texas is expected to begin production over the course of next summer.



On its outlook, DZ Bank notes that Tesla is accelerating its transformation into an AI and robotics group. The traditional auto business is targeting an annual global goal of around 1.69 million deliveries. The company has also recently raised its planned capital spending for AI, robotics and robotaxis to more than $25bn.



Analysts believe that the stock's current price already largely reflects these strong operating prospects and future potential. As such, DZ Bank maintains its Hold rating on Tesla shares, with a target price of $385.