Depp, Heard face off again in U.S. libel trial

Depp is suing Heard for $50 million, claiming she defamed him when she wrote a 2018 opinion piece in the Washington Post about being a survivor of domestic abuse.

Depp has denied the allegations, and while the op-ed never mentioned the Hollywood star by name, Depp's lawyers have said it was clear that Heard was referencing him, and that the piece damaged his film career and reputation.

Defamation cases are generally an uphill battle for plaintiffs, especially when they're public figures like Depp. He must prove by clear and convincing evidence that Heard knowingly made false claims.

Judith Poller, a New York-based family lawyer who is not associated with the lawsuit, told Reuters that if Depp were her client, she'd likely suggest he not pursue the case.

"You subject yourself to cross-examination, your whole life becomes part of this. I don't know that I would say go ahead and do it. I don't see what the end result is here. [FLASH] I think this is a tough road and I think it could hurt him even further."

Heard, for her part, will argue that she is immune from liability because her op-ed piece on domestic violence dealt with a matter of public concern.

She has brought her own countersuit for $100 million against Depp, saying he smeared her by calling her a liar.

Depp and Heard both submitted long lists of potential witnesses.

Heard's includes her ex-boyfriend and Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk, with whom she texted about Depp.

The trial comes less than two years after Depp lost a libel case against British tabloid The Sun for labeling him a "wife beater." A London High Court judge dismissed his charge, ruling that he had in fact repeatedly assaulted Heard and put her in fear for her life.

The trial could last for up to six weeks.