Dogecoin surges on Elon Musk's Twitter deal

Oct 29 (Reuters) -
Dogecoin surged more than 70% on Saturday, extending this
week's gains after Elon Musk sealed a $44-billion deal to
take over Twitter
last week.
The Tesla Inc CEO, a vocal proponent of
cryptocurrencies, has heavily influenced prices of dogecoin and
bitcoin.
Tesla started accepting dogecoin as payment for its
merchandise early this year, and Musk's newly launched perfume
brand can also be bought with dogecoin.
Cryptocurrency exchange Binance
which has invested $500 million into Musk's buyout of
Twitter, said it is brainstorming strategies on how blockchain
and crypto could be helpful to Twitter.
Twitter had begun exploring ways to incorporate
blockchain technology under co-founder and former CEO Jack
Dorsey, who has been a proponent of bitcoin.
Musk tweeted this month that he is buying Twitter to
create an "
everything app
". The idea of an everything app originated in Asia with
companies like WeChat, which lets users not only send messages
but also make payments, shop online or hail a taxi.
Musk's tweets on dogecoin, including the one where he
called it the "people's crypto," have turned the once-obscure
digital currency, which began as a social media joke, into a
speculator's dream.
Musk who has promised to restore free speech on Twitter
is being deluged with pleas and demands to reinstate accounts of
banned account holders and world leaders.
He tweeted on Friday that Twitter will form a content
moderation council "with widely diverse viewpoints," and said no
major content decisions or account reinstatements will happen
before the council convenes.
The billionaire in a tweet on Saturday said that Twitter
users could in future choose a version of the social media
platform they like by providing ratings on their tweets.
"Being able to select which version of Twitter you want is
probably better, much as it would be for a movie maturity
rating," he said.
