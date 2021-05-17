Dollar edges higher as virus restrictions unnerve investors

* Dollar inches higher, euro slips
LONDON, May 17 (Reuters) - The dollar edged higher on Monday
as new COVID-19 restrictions in Asia and mixed economic data in
China encouraged investors to stick with safer currencies.
The euro fell marginally while other major currencies
remained in tight ranges in a quiet start to the week.
Bitcoin skidded to a three-month low after Tesla Inc
boss Elon Musk suggested at the weekend that the car
maker is considering selling or may have already sold some of
its holdings in the cryptocurrency. It later recovered slightly.
Easing commodity prices and fresh virus outbreaks in
Singapore and Taiwan - where COVID-19 had been contained -
helped the U.S. dollar rise against the Australian and
New Zealand dollars. The Singaporean and
Taiwanese dollars also dropped, the latter by more than
half a percent.
The greenback's performance against the euro and
yen was less pronounced, but it remained above the
recent lows hit before higher-than-expected U.S. inflation data
last week.
While investor nervousness supported the dollar on Monday,
analysts generally expect the greenback to weaken as investors
bet on a further rebound in other economies as they reopen.
"The macro agenda this week might allow both the EUR and the
GBP to regain further ground against the USD, should preliminary
PMI surveys for May, to be released in both areas, offer further
signs of optimism, especially in the service indices," said
UniCredit analysts, referring to Purchasing Manager Index survey
data due out on Friday.
Fed minutes, from an April meeting that predated the
inflation data surprise last week, are due on Wednesday and are
the next market focus for clues on the central bank's thinking.
"We expect the minutes ... to reiterate that policymakers
consider the pick up in inflation to be transitory," said Kim
Mundy, a currency strategist at the Commonwealth Bank of
Australia in Sydney.
"The upshot is that we do not expect the (Fed) to consider
tapering its asset purchases soon," she said. "The dollar is
expected to resume its downtrend this week after last week's
CPI-inspired boost."
Speculators increased their bets against the dollar last
week, mostly by adding to bets on the euro and to a lesser
extent sterling.
The pound held near a two-and-a-half-month high, at
$1.4091, as Britain on Monday took a significant step in
reopening its economy after a four-month lockdown.
The onshore yuan was little changed at 6.4380 per
dollar after a mixed round of economic data showed China's
industrial output had slowed and retail sales missed forecasts
last month.
