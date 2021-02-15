Dollar weakens as market optimism lifts riskier currencies

* Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
LONDON, Feb 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar held near
two-week lows on Monday, as optimism about COVID-19 vaccine
rollouts and a planned $1.9 trillion U.S. stimulus package
offered a boost to riskier currencies, stock markets and
commodity prices.
Among the gainers versus the weaker dollar, the British
pound broke $1.39 for the first time in nearly three years
, helped by expectations that the success of the UK's
COVID-19 vaccination programme could enable the economy to open
up and rebound.
The offshore-traded Chinese yuan continued its recent rise
and was on the cusp of breaking above 6.39 per dollar for the
first time since June 2018.
Commodity currencies strengthened too, with the South
African rand touching a one-year high. The
Norwegian crown and the Australian dollar reached their highest
levels in three weeks against the greenback .
Many financial markets in Asia remained closed on Monday for
Lunar New Year, and U.S. stock markets were shut for Presidents
Day.
The dollar index slipped 0.1%, to close to last
week's low of 90.249 - a level unseen since Jan. 27.
Analysts at MUFG said the dollar could weaken further if
market optimism held.
"We believe there is plenty yet to go in the so-called
'reflation trade' with market participants under-estimating the
willingness of global policymakers to let the economy run hot
and fuel stronger-than-expected global growth through the
remainder of the year," the analysts said in a note.
Speculators maintained their short dollar positions, latest
data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed,
with net short value standing at $29.53 billion.
The Japanese yen, viewed as a safe-haven asset, slipped 0.4%
against the greenback to 105.27 yen,
The euro edged 0.1% higher to $1.21310, extending
last week's 0.6% advance.
Bitcoin remained volatile, retreating to as low
as $45,914.75 a day after reaching a record high $49,714.66.
The world's most popular cryptocurrency rallied 25% last
week, boosted by endorsements from Tesla and BNY Mellon
.
