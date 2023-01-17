Dow falls on Goldman results, Tesla limits S&P 500 losses

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
Goldman Sachs falls on bigger-than-expected Q4 profit drop
Morgan Stanley gains on Q4 profit beat
Tesla up as data shows China sales surge after price cuts
Indexes mixed: Dow down 0.97%, S&P off 0.06%, Nasdaq up
0.08%
Jan 17 (Reuters) - The Dow fell on Tuesday as Goldman
Sachs weighed the most on the index after missing quarterly
profit estimates, while gains in Tesla limited losses on the
benchmark S&P 500 and kept the Nasdaq afloat.
Goldman Sachs Group Inc slid 7.5% after the bank
reported a bigger-than-expected drop in quarterly profit,
dragging the price-weighted Dow Jones Industrial Average
lower.
On the Dow, the share value of a stock is proportional to
its influence on the index as opposed to the market
capitalization-weighted S&P 500.
Morgan Stanley jumped 6.6% as it beat analysts'
estimates for fourth-quarter profit as its trading business got
a boost from market volatility.
Earnings from Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley wrap up a
mixed reporting season for big banks, most of which have put
aside rainy-day funds to prepare for a looming recession.
"Earnings expectations for Q4 went down quite a bit. It may
have set the bar low enough for some upside surprises," said
Randy Frederick, managing director of trading and derivatives at
Charles Schwab in Austin, Texas.
"Morgan Stanley obviously beat expectations, but then
Goldman didn't. So it's kind of a mixed bag."
Analysts expect year-over-year earnings from S&P 500
companies to decline 2.4% for the quarter, according to
Refinitiv data.
Tesla Inc jumped 5.3% after the electric-vehicle
maker's January retail sales surged in China following recent
price cuts on its top-selling models, according to data from
China Merchants Bank International.
At 12:00 p.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average was
down 331.30 points, or 0.97%, at 33,971.31, the S&P 500
was down 2.24 points, or 0.06%, at 3,996.85 and the Nasdaq
Composite was up 9.37 points, or 0.08%, at 11,088.53.
Insurer Travelers Cos Inc fell 6.2%, among other
drags on the Dow, after forecasting fourth-quarter earnings
below estimates.
Data showed New York state manufacturing contracted sharply
in January as orders collapsed and employment growth stalled,
pointing to continued weakness in national factory activity.
Markets have started 2023 on a strong footing on hopes that
a moderation in inflationary pressures and some signs of cooling
in the labor market could give the Federal Reserve cover to dial
down the size of its interest rate hikes.
Retail sales and jobless claims data are on the economic
calendar this week, as well as comments from Fed officials for
clues on the central bank's rate hike trajectory.
Money market participants are currently expecting a 25-basis
point interest rate hike from the U.S. central bank in February
and see rates peaking at 4.94% in June.
U.S.-listed shares of Chinese companies such as JD.Com Inc
, Baidu Inc and Bilibili Inc fell
between 5.3% and 7.0% after China's economic growth in 2022
slumped to one of its worst levels in nearly half a century.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners for a 1.16-to-1 ratio
on the NYSE and a 1.01-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.
The S&P index recorded 13 new 52-week highs and one new low,
while the Nasdaq recorded 74 new highs and seven new lows.
(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Amruta Khandekar in
Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Shubham Batra; Editing by
Vinay Dwivedi and Shounak Dasgupta)