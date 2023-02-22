Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tesla, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:01 2023-02-21 pm EST
197.37 USD   -5.25%
05:13aDutch watchdog decides against fine after Tesla alters security cameras
RE
02/21Indian Morning Briefing: Asian Markets Fall, Tracking Wall Street Declines
DJ
02/21Musk's Tesla pay package under scrutiny in Delaware court
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Dutch watchdog decides against fine after Tesla alters security cameras

02/22/2023 | 05:13am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The logo of U.S. car manufacturer Tesla is seen in Zurich

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The Dutch personal data watchdog said on Wednesday it would not fine Tesla Inc. over possible privacy violations after the U.S. carmaker made changes to vehicle security cameras.

Tesla uses such cameras in its cars to help owners protect them against theft or vandalism, but the Dutch Data Protection Authority (DPA) investigated them as a potential violation.

"Many Teslas parked on the street were often filming everyone who came near the vehicle, and these images were being saved for a very long time. If every car were to do that, we'd have a situation where no one could go anywhere in public without being watched," said DPA board member Katja Mur in a statement.

Tesla could not immediately be reached for comment.

The agency said Tesla had made changes to its "Sentry Mode" feature in which the cameras are activated since the DPA investigation began. These include the cars' headlights flashing to indicate to passers-by that filming has begun and requiring approval from the car's owners in order to begin filming.

Films are stored in the car, and not shared with Tesla, the DPA said.

The agency said as a result, the car's owners, rather than Tesla, would be legally responsible for improper filming.

"The DPA's investigation has not resulted in a fine or other sanction for Tesla," it said.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2023
All news about TESLA, INC.
05:13aDutch watchdog decides against fine after Tesla alters security cameras
RE
02/21Indian Morning Briefing: Asian Markets Fall, Tracking Wall Stree..
DJ
02/21Musk's Tesla pay package under scrutiny in Delaware court
AQ
02/21Judge asks if Musk's $56 bln Tesla pay hangs on a legal 'kill shot'
RE
02/21Wall St posts worst day of 2023 on higher-for-longer rate fears
RE
02/21S&P, Nasdaq extend losing streak, as Wall St frets on rate path
RE
02/21Tesla is Reportedly Mulling a Bid for Sigma Lithium
MT
02/21Tesla Reportedly Moving Some EV Battery Production to US From Germany
MT
02/21Wall St slumps as business rebound undermines rate-hike thinking
RE
02/21Tesla Reportedly Halts Plan to Manufacture Entire Batteries in Brandenburg, Germany
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TESLA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 103 B - -
Net income 2023 12 435 M - -
Net cash 2023 25 263 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 55,0x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 624 B 624 B -
EV / Sales 2023 5,84x
EV / Sales 2024 4,40x
Nbr of Employees 127 855
Free-Float 83,5%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 36
Last Close Price 197,37 $
Average target price 197,11 $
Spread / Average Target -0,13%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Director
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin & Chief Financial Officer
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.60.23%624 499
LI AUTO INC.17.84%23 739
LUCID GROUP, INC.44.95%18 092
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.9.71%17 572
NIO INC.2.87%16 574
XPENG INC.-4.12%7 900