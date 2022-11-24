Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tesla, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  07:59 2022-11-23 pm EST
182.50 USD   -0.38%
03:25pElon Musk Says Amnesty For Suspended Accounts On Twitter Will Start From Next Week - Tweet
RE
03:25pElon musk says amnesty for suspended accounts on twitter will st…
RE
01:02pChina EV August - BYD Takes Top Spot, Tesla Falls Out of Top 3?
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ELON MUSK SAYS AMNESTY FOR SUSPENDED ACCOUNTS ON TWITTER WILL ST…

11/24/2022 | 03:25pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ELON MUSK SAYS AMNESTY FOR SUSPENDED ACCOUNTS ON TWITTER WILL START FROM NEXT WEEK - TWEET


© Reuters 2022
All news about TESLA, INC.
03:25pElon Musk Says Amnesty For Suspended Accounts On Twitter Will Start From Next Week - Tw..
RE
03:25pElon musk says amnesty for suspended accounts on twitter will st…
RE
01:02pChina EV August - BYD Takes Top Spot, Tesla Falls Out of Top 3?
AQ
10:59aTesla's Full Self-Driving Beta now available to all in N. America, Musk says
RE
02:13aRussia revives Soviet-era car brand with Chinese model
RE
11/23Fed Meeting Minutes Indicating Smaller Rate Hikes Lift Equities
MT
11/23Tesla Reportedly Plans to Upgrade Cars' Software with Dolby Atmos Sound System
MT
11/23Wall Street rises as Fed signals slowdown in rate hikes
RE
11/23Fed Meeting Minutes Seen as Dovish, Help Equities Eke Out Gains
MT
11/23US STOCKS-Wall Street rises as Fed signals slowdown in rate hikes
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TESLA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 83 514 M - -
Net income 2022 12 798 M - -
Net cash 2022 18 899 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 49,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 579 B 579 B -
EV / Sales 2022 6,70x
EV / Sales 2023 4,67x
Nbr of Employees 99 290
Free-Float 83,7%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Last Close Price 183,20 $
Average target price 279,56 $
Spread / Average Target 52,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Technoking of Tesla
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin & Chief Financial Officer
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.-47.99%578 500
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-71.35%27 362
NIO INC.-66.67%17 450
LUCID GROUP, INC.-73.06%17 224
LI AUTO INC.-46.01%16 910
XPENG INC.-85.48%6 300