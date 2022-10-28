Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tesla, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  06:20 2022-10-28 pm EDT
227.40 USD   -0.49%
05:42pGM temporarily halts paid advertising on Twitter
RE
05:24pCommunications Services Up as Verizon Rallies -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:23pOctober New-Vehicle Sales Seen Flat Sequentially on Affordability Concerns, TrueCar Data Shows
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ELON MUSK SAYS "ANYONE SUSPENDED FOR MINOR & DUBIOUS REASONS WIL…

10/28/2022 | 05:22pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ELON MUSK SAYS "ANYONE SUSPENDED FOR MINOR & DUBIOUS REASONS WILL BE FREED FROM TWITTER JAIL"- TWEET


© Reuters 2022
All news about TESLA, INC.
05:42pGM temporarily halts paid advertising on Twitter
RE
05:24pCommunications Services Up as Verizon Rallies -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:23pOctober New-Vehicle Sales Seen Flat Sequentially on Affordability Concerns, TrueCar Dat..
MT
05:22pElon Musk Says "Anyone Suspended For Minor & Dubious Reasons Will Be Freed From Twitter..
RE
05:22pElon musk says "anyone suspended for minor & dubious reasons wil…
RE
04:39pMusk says he had no role in bringing Kanye West back on Twitter
RE
04:37pMeta's oversight board open to discussing content moderation with Twitter
RE
04:28pWall Street surges to sharply higher close ahead of Fed week
RE
04:19pU.S. federal judge in New York criticizes SEC 'gag orders' policy
RE
04:00pWall Street surges at end of volatile week ahead of Fed meeting
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TESLA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 83 537 M - -
Net income 2022 12 765 M - -
Net cash 2022 18 899 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 62,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 711 B 711 B -
EV / Sales 2022 8,28x
EV / Sales 2023 5,78x
Nbr of Employees 99 290
Free-Float 83,7%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Last Close Price 228,52 $
Average target price 281,60 $
Spread / Average Target 23,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Technoking of Tesla
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin & Chief Financial Officer
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.-36.10%710 778
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-66.73%31 609
LUCID GROUP, INC.-63.76%23 137
NIO INC.-68.50%16 491
LI AUTO INC.-53.32%14 622
XPENG INC.-85.38%6 344