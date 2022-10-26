ELON MUSK SAYS "ENTERING TWITTER HQ" - TWEET…

Advanced search
Log in
Forgot password ?
Remember
Or log in with
Google
Twitter
Facebook
Apple
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
Google
Twitter
Facebook
Apple
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
MARKETS
Equities
United States
North America
Europe
Asia
Middle East
More Equities
Indexes
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
EURO STOXX 50
NIKKEI 225
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
CRUDE OIL (WTI)
CRUDE OIL (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
More Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
NEWS
Latest News
World
United States
Europe
North America
South America
Asia
Africa
Middle East
Emerging
Listed companies
Analyst Reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit Warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Security Transactions
Indexes
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Cryptocurrencies
Sector News
Economic Calendar
Financial Calendar
Themes
Asset Management
Activism
Climate and ESG
Cybersecurity
Geopolitics
Central Banks
Private Equity
Inflation
Business Leaders
ANALYSIS
All Analysis
Must Read
Weekly market update
Equities Analysis
Index Analysis
Forex Analysis
Commodity Analysis
Cryptocurrencies analysis
Stock Trading Strategies
STOCK PICKS
All Stock Picks
Subscribe
PORTFOLIOS
My Portfolio
Virtual Portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
WATCHLISTS
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment Style
Quality stocks
Undervalued stocks
ESG stocks
Yield stocks
Growth stocks
Momentum stocks
Investment Themes
The Vegan Market
Artificial Intelligence
The SPAC
The Golden Age of Video Games
Sin stocks
In Vino Veritas
RANKINGS
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top ranking ESG
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
SCREENERS
Investment Themes
Luxury
Boats
Ageing Population
Smart City
In Vino Veritas
Gold and Silver
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
TOOLS
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Tools
Dynamic Chart
Financial Calendar
Economic Calendar
Sector Research
Currency Converter
ProRealTime Trading
OUR SERVICES
Our subscriptions
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
Homepage
Equities
United States
Nasdaq
Tesla, Inc.
News
Summary
TSLA
US88160R1014
TESLA, INC.
(TSLA)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX -
03:15 2022-10-26 pm EDT
225.01
USD
+1.17%
02:57p
Elon Musk tweets he is at Twitter's headquarters
RE
02:46p
Elon Musk Says "Entering Twitter HQ"
RE
02:46p
Elon musk says "entering twitter hq" - tweet…
RE
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Funds
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Analyst Reco.
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
MarketScreener Strategies
ELON MUSK SAYS "ENTERING TWITTER HQ" - TWEET…
10/26/2022 | 02:46pm EDT
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
ELON MUSK SAYS "ENTERING TWITTER HQ" - TWEET
© Reuters 2022
All news about TESLA, INC.
02:57p
Elon Musk tweets he is at Twitter's headquarters
RE
02:46p
Elon Musk Says "Entering Twitter HQ"
RE
02:46p
Elon musk says "entering twitter hq" - tweet…
RE
02:33p
Elon Musk Will Be In Twitter's San Francisco Office This Week - Bloomberg News Citing M..
RE
02:33p
Elon musk will be in twitter's sf office this week - bloomberg n…
RE
11:22a
Twitter plans to close Musk deal on previously agreed terms-JPMorgan exec
RE
09:40a
Investors don't know what to make of tech giants' results
08:08a
Twitter shares drift towards Musk's offer price as deadline looms
RE
07:10a
Mullen Automotive Stock Soars After Adding Last-Mile Focused I-GO To Its EV Product Ars..
AQ
06:26a
Social Buzz: Wallstreetbets Stocks Largely Down Premarket; Microsoft, Alphab..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TESLA, INC.
05:51a
Analyst recommendations: Alphabet, Avis, Cloudflare, Microsoft, ..
10/25
Tudor Pickering Adjusts Tesla Price Target to $177 From $215, Maintains Hold Rating
MT
10/25
Tesla Receives Price Target Cut to $330 From $350 From Morgan Stanley, Keeps Overweight..
MT
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022
83 646 M
-
-
Net income 2022
12 756 M
-
-
Net cash 2022
18 994 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
60,8x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
702 B
702 B
-
EV / Sales 2022
8,17x
EV / Sales 2023
5,74x
Nbr of Employees
99 290
Free-Float
82,9%
More Financials
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Bearish
Bearish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
36
Last Close Price
222,42 $
Average target price
281,36 $
Spread / Average Target
26,5%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk
Technoking of Tesla
Zachary J. Kirkhorn
Master of Coin & Chief Financial Officer
Robyn M. Denholm
Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis
Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch
Independent Director
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.
-36.86%
702 332
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.
-66.74%
31 599
LUCID GROUP, INC.
-63.42%
23 355
NIO INC.
-66.45%
17 566
LI AUTO INC.
-50.47%
15 514
XPENG INC.
-84.22%
6 843
More Results
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock Screener
Stock Picks
Investment Themes
Investment Style
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Copyright © 2022 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Master