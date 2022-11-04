Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tesla, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-04 pm EDT
207.47 USD   -3.64%
11/04Biden says Twitter spews lies across the world
RE
11/04Japan's Honda launches new EV model in China
RE
11/04United Airlines suspends ad spending on Twitter
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ELON MUSK SAYS "EVERYONE EXITED WAS OFFERED 3 MONTHS OF SEVERANC…

11/04/2022 | 07:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ELON MUSK SAYS "EVERYONE EXITED WAS OFFERED 3 MONTHS OF SEVERANCE" - TWEET


© Reuters 2022
All news about TESLA, INC.
11/04Biden says Twitter spews lies across the world
RE
11/04Japan's Honda launches new EV model in China
RE
11/04United Airlines suspends ad spending on Twitter
RE
11/04Twitter says 50% of staff laid off, moves to reassure on content moderation
RE
11/04Elon Musk Says "Regarding Twitter'S Reduction In Force, Unfortunately There Is No Choic..
RE
11/04Elon musk says "everyone exited was offered 3 months of severanc…
RE
11/04Elon musk says "regarding twitter’s reduction in force, unfortun…
RE
11/04Twitter exec says 50% employees lost jobs following acquisition
RE
11/04Communications Services Up, Recouping Some Losses -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
11/04Twitter Layoffs Begin; Musk Tweets Business Has Seen 'Massive Drop in Revenue,' Citing ..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TESLA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 83 590 M - -
Net income 2022 12 798 M - -
Net cash 2022 18 899 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 56,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 655 B 655 B -
EV / Sales 2022 7,61x
EV / Sales 2023 5,31x
Nbr of Employees 99 290
Free-Float 83,7%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Last Close Price 207,47 $
Average target price 281,60 $
Spread / Average Target 35,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Technoking of Tesla
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin & Chief Financial Officer
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.-41.10%679 896
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-68.91%29 538
LUCID GROUP, INC.-64.15%22 886
NIO INC.-68.62%16 425
LI AUTO INC.-47.82%16 344
XPENG INC.-86.37%5 913