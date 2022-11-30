Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tesla, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  07:59 2022-11-30 pm EST
195.99 USD   +0.66%
11/30EU to Check Twitter's Compliance with New Digital Rules via Stress Test in 2023
MT
11/30Indian Morning Briefing: Asian Markets Gain on Fed Powell's Comments
DJ
11/30Elon Musk says expects Neuralink to begin human trials in six months
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

ELON MUSK SAYS EXPECTS NEURALINK WILL HAVE A DEVICE IN ITS FIRST…

11/30/2022 | 09:49pm EST
ELON MUSK SAYS EXPECTS NEURALINK WILL HAVE A DEVICE IN ITS FIRST HUMAN IN SIX MONTHS


© Reuters 2022
All news about TESLA, INC.
11/30EU to Check Twitter's Compliance with New Digital Rules via Stress Test in 2023
MT
11/30Indian Morning Briefing: Asian Markets Gain on Fed Powell's Comm..
DJ
11/30Elon Musk says expects Neuralink to begin human trials in six months
RE
11/30Elon musk says expects neuralink will have a device in its first…
RE
11/30Epa expected to grant automakers like tesla the opportunity to g…
RE
11/30Stocks surge after Powell signals slower pace for rate hikes
RE
11/30Elon Musk says Apple never considered removing Twitter from App Store
RE
11/30Stocks surge after Powell signals slower pace for rate hikes
RE
11/30U.S. EPA to propose boost in biofuel blending volumes, EV program -sources
RE
11/30Wall Street ends sharply higher after Powell comments
RE
Analyst Recommendations on TESLA, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 83 514 M - -
Net income 2022 12 798 M - -
Net cash 2022 18 899 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 52,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 615 B 615 B -
EV / Sales 2022 7,14x
EV / Sales 2023 4,98x
Nbr of Employees 99 290
Free-Float 83,7%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Last Close Price 194,70 $
Average target price 281,12 $
Spread / Average Target 44,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Technoking of Tesla
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin & Chief Financial Officer
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.-44.73%571 016
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-72.18%26 570
LI AUTO INC.-42.27%18 081
NIO INC.-66.86%17 351
LUCID GROUP, INC.-74.35%16 401
XPENG INC.-85.42%6 326