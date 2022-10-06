Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tesla, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:22 2022-10-06 pm EDT
239.63 USD   -0.49%
03:17pElon Musk seeks stay of Twitter litigation for Oct. 28 deal close
RE
03:08pTwitter, Musk Talks Continue, Focus On Financing, Litigation - WSJ
RE
03:06pElon musk says twitter litigation can resume if parties don't re…
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ELON MUSK SAYS HE IS WILLING TO CLOSE TWITTER DEAL AT $54.20 ON…

10/06/2022 | 02:59pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ELON MUSK SAYS HE IS WILLING TO CLOSE TWITTER DEAL AT $54.20 ON OCT. 28 - COURT FILING


© Reuters 2022
All news about TESLA, INC.
03:17pElon Musk seeks stay of Twitter litigation for Oct. 28 deal close
RE
03:08pTwitter, Musk Talks Continue, Focus On Financing, Litigation - WSJ
RE
03:06pElon musk says twitter litigation can resume if parties don't re…
RE
03:04pElon musk says "twitter will not take yes for an answer," insist…
RE
03:03pElon musk requests a stay of twitter litigation - court filing…
RE
02:59pElon musk says he is willing to close twitter deal at $54.20 on…
RE
02:51pWall Street drops as the Fed pounds rate hike drum
RE
01:23pTwitter rolls out edit button to paid subscribers in U.S
RE
01:07pWall Street drops amid inflation, rate hike worries
RE
11:55aWhy does Musk want to make an 'everything app'?
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TESLA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 85 142 M - -
Net income 2022 12 661 M - -
Net cash 2022 19 896 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 63,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 755 B 755 B -
EV / Sales 2022 8,63x
EV / Sales 2023 5,99x
Nbr of Employees 99 290
Free-Float 83,6%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 37
Last Close Price 240,81 $
Average target price 306,92 $
Spread / Average Target 27,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Technoking of Tesla
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin & Chief Financial Officer
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.-31.64%754 571
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-65.16%33 102
NIO INC.-49.37%26 505
LUCID GROUP, INC.-60.60%25 151
LI AUTO INC.-25.55%23 293
XPENG INC.-78.16%9 472