  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tesla, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-18 pm EST
180.19 USD   -1.63%
11/19Musk restores Trump's Twitter account after online poll
AQ
11/19Elon musk says trump will be reinstated on twitter - tweet…
RE
11/19Musk's Twitter poll showing narrow majority want Trump reinstated
RE
ELON MUSK SAYS TRUMP WILL BE REINSTATED ON TWITTER - TWEET…

11/19/2022 | 07:54pm EST
ELON MUSK SAYS TRUMP WILL BE REINSTATED ON TWITTER - TWEET


© Reuters 2022
11/19Musk restores Trump's Twitter account after online poll
AQ
11/19Elon musk says trump will be reinstated on twitter - tweet…
RE
11/19Musk's Twitter poll showing narrow majority want Trump reinstated
RE
11/19Tesla recalls 321,000 U.S. vehicles over rear light issue
RE
11/19Elon Musk Says Trump Poll Getting Around 1 Million Votes/Hour-Tweet
RE
11/19Musk underestimated Twitter train wreck, says analyst
RE
11/18Elon Musk asks Twitter users to vote on reinstatement of Trump
RE
11/18Elon musk asks twitter users to vote on reinstatement of former…
RE
11/18Elon musk starts a twitter poll to "reinstate former president t…
RE
11/18Musk's pay trial asks if Tesla's growth justifies $56 billion compensation
RE
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 83 590 M - -
Net income 2022 12 798 M - -
Net cash 2022 18 899 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 49,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 569 B 569 B -
EV / Sales 2022 6,58x
EV / Sales 2023 4,58x
Nbr of Employees 99 290
Free-Float 83,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Last Close Price 180,19 $
Average target price 278,48 $
Spread / Average Target 54,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Technoking of Tesla
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin & Chief Financial Officer
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.-48.85%568 995
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-70.74%27 942
LUCID GROUP, INC.-70.41%18 922
LI AUTO INC.-44.30%17 446
NIO INC.-66.95%17 301
XPENG INC.-84.58%6 688