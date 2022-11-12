Advanced search
TESLA, INC.
News
Summary
TSLA
US88160R1014
TESLA, INC.
(TSLA)
Add to my list
Report
Delayed Nasdaq -
04:00 2022-11-11 pm EST
195.97
USD
+2.75%
11/12
Twitter Blue 'probably' coming back end of next week, Musk says
RE
11/12
Twitter Blue 'probably' coming back end of next week, Musk says
RE
11/12
Elon musk says twitter blue coming back "probably end of next we…
RE
ELON MUSK SAYS TWITTER BLUE COMING BACK "PROBABLY END OF NEXT WE…
11/12/2022 | 07:39pm EST
11/12/2022 | 07:39pm EST
ELON MUSK SAYS TWITTER BLUE COMING BACK "PROBABLY END OF NEXT WEEK" - TWEET

© Reuters 2022
© Reuters 2022
All news about TESLA, INC.
11/12
Twitter Blue 'probably' coming back end of next week, Musk says
RE
11/12
Twitter Blue 'probably' coming back end of next week, Musk says
RE
11/12
Elon musk says twitter blue coming back "probably end of next we…
RE
11/12
Musk to join G20 summit in Indonesia virtually - CNBC Indonesia
RE
11/12
Tesla has considered exporting EVs from Shanghai to US, Canada - sources
RE
11/12
Twitter halts 'blue check' amid flood of imposters
RE
11/11
Major ad firm Omnicom recommends clients pause Twitter ad spend - memo
RE
11/11
Major ad firm Omnicom recommends clients pause Twitter ad spend - The Verge
RE
11/11
Musk denies considering exporting China-made cars to U.S
RE
11/11
Exclusive-Tesla mulls exporting China-made EVs to United States-sources
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TESLA, INC.
11/10
Wedbush Lowers Tesla's PT to $250 From $300, Removes From Best Ideas List Due to Invest..
MT
10/26
Analyst recommendations: Alphabet, Avis, Cloudflare, Microsoft, ..
10/25
Tudor Pickering Adjusts Tesla Price Target to $177 From $215, Maintains Hold Rating
MT
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022
83 590 M
-
-
Net income 2022
12 798 M
-
-
Net cash 2022
18 899 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
53,3x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
619 B
619 B
-
EV / Sales 2022
7,18x
EV / Sales 2023
5,00x
Nbr of Employees
99 290
Free-Float
83,7%
More Financials
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Bearish
Bearish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
35
Last Close Price
195,97 $
Average target price
280,04 $
Spread / Average Target
42,9%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk
Technoking of Tesla
Zachary J. Kirkhorn
Master of Coin & Chief Financial Officer
Robyn M. Denholm
Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis
Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch
Independent Director
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.
-44.37%
618 825
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.
-66.34%
32 141
LUCID GROUP, INC.
-66.07%
21 694
NIO INC.
-63.51%
19 102
LI AUTO INC.
-40.90%
18 510
XPENG INC.
-83.13%
7 318
More Results
