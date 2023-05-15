Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Tesla, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04:01:21 2023-05-15 pm EDT
166.77 USD   -0.72%
03:51pChinese E-cars Rapidly Conquer European Market : 'Soon all cars will come from China'
AQ
03:09pMusk tells Tesla staff he must approve all hiring - the Information
RE
02:58pElon Musk loses bid to end SEC 'muzzle' over tweets
RE
ELON MUSK TELLS TESLA STAFF HE MUST APPROVE ALL HIRING- THE INFO…

05/15/2023 | 02:58pm EDT
ELON MUSK TELLS TESLA STAFF HE MUST APPROVE ALL HIRING- THE INFORMATION


02:58pElon Musk Tells Tesla Staff He Must Approve All Hiring- The Information
RE
12:03pMusk: Tesla to make significant investments in France at some point
RE
11:58aElon Musk must still have his tweets approved by Tesla lawyer, federal appeals court ru..
AQ
11:48aElon-Musk-SEC
AQ
11:35aWEEKLY FORECAST: Dates until May 26, 2023
DP
10:52aGlobal markets live: Vodacom, Newmont, Tesla, General Motors....
MS
Analyst Recommendations on TESLA, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 100 B - -
Net income 2023 10 699 M - -
Net cash 2023 22 773 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 54,5x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 532 B 532 B -
EV / Sales 2023 5,08x
EV / Sales 2024 3,85x
Nbr of Employees 127 855
Free-Float 83,4%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 39
Last Close Price 167,98 $
Average target price 186,43 $
Spread / Average Target 11,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Director
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin & Chief Financial Officer
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.36.37%532 413
LI AUTO INC.44.31%28 847
NIO INC.-18.46%13 274
LUCID GROUP, INC.3.07%12 911
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-29.95%12 127
XPENG INC.-1.21%8 453
