  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tesla, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:15 2022-10-26 pm EDT
224.96 USD   +1.14%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

ELON MUSK WILL BE IN TWITTER'S SF OFFICE THIS WEEK - BLOOMBERG N…

10/26/2022 | 02:33pm EDT
ELON MUSK WILL BE IN TWITTER'S SF OFFICE THIS WEEK - BLOOMBERG NEWS CITING MEMO


© Reuters 2022
All news about TESLA, INC.
11:22aTwitter plans to close Musk deal on previously agreed terms-JPMorgan exec
RE
09:40aInvestors don't know what to make of tech giants' results
MS
08:08aTwitter shares drift towards Musk's offer price as deadline looms
RE
07:10aMullen Automotive Stock Soars After Adding Last-Mile Focused I-GO To Its EV Product Ars..
AQ
06:26aSocial Buzz: Wallstreetbets Stocks Largely Down Premarket; Microsoft, Alphab..
MT
Analyst Recommendations on TESLA, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 83 646 M - -
Net income 2022 12 756 M - -
Net cash 2022 18 994 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 60,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 702 B 702 B -
EV / Sales 2022 8,17x
EV / Sales 2023 5,74x
Nbr of Employees 99 290
Free-Float 82,9%
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 36
Last Close Price 222,42 $
Average target price 281,36 $
Spread / Average Target 26,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Technoking of Tesla
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin & Chief Financial Officer
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.-36.86%702 332
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-66.74%31 599
LUCID GROUP, INC.-63.42%23 355
NIO INC.-66.45%17 566
LI AUTO INC.-50.47%15 514
XPENG INC.-84.22%6 843