EV charging body says Tesla's charger connector is not standardized yet

June 12 (Reuters) - CharIN, the industry body promoting the Combined Charging System (CCS) standard to power electric vehicles, said on Monday Tesla's charging model is not a standard yet and does not provide an open charging ecosystem for the industry.

U.S. automakers General Motors and Ford said they will adopt Tesla's model of charging cars with their vehicles having North American Charging Standard (NACS) ports, starting 2025.

CharIN said it will convene a task force with the goal of submitting NACS, which was formerly Tesla's propriety, to the standardization process.

It added that an open standardization process will go through a peer review process and interested parties will be able to contribute to development of the standard.

Charging equipment makers Blink Charging, ChargePoint and Tritium said they will offer NACS as a connector option along with CCS in their charger offerings.

Tesla's NACS connector is known to be more compact and lighter than a CCS charger for fast charging, making it easier for motorists to use.

The partnerships between Tesla, Ford and GM will enable the NACS standard to dominate 60% of the U.S. EV market.

