EV charging body says Tesla's charger connector is not standardized yet

June 12 (Reuters) - CharIN, the industry body promoting
the Combined Charging System (CCS) standard to power electric
vehicles, said on Monday Tesla's charging model is not
a standard yet and does not provide an open charging ecosystem
for the industry.
U.S. automakers General Motors and Ford said
they will adopt Tesla's model of charging cars with their
vehicles having North American Charging Standard (NACS) ports,
starting 2025.
CharIN said it will convene a task force with the goal of
submitting NACS, which was formerly Tesla's propriety, to the
standardization process.
It added that an open standardization process will go
through a peer review process and interested parties will be
able to contribute to development of the standard.
Charging equipment makers Blink Charging,
ChargePoint and Tritium said they will offer
NACS as a connector option along with CCS in their charger
offerings.
Tesla's NACS connector is known to be more compact and
lighter than a CCS charger for fast charging, making it easier
for motorists to use.
The partnerships between Tesla, Ford and GM will enable the
NACS standard to dominate 60% of the U.S. EV market.
(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna
Chandra Eluri)