  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tesla, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:48:59 2023-06-12 pm EDT
248.36 USD   +1.62%
01:30pEV charging body says Tesla's charger connector is not standardized yet
RE
12:49pChargePoint, Blink, Wallbox Rise on Plans to Offer an Option for Tesla's Charging Connector
MT
11:43aEV charger makers guardedly look to adopt Tesla standard
RE
EV charging body says Tesla's charger connector is not standardized yet

06/12/2023 | 01:30pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Tesla logo on a Model S is photographed inside of a Tesla dealership in New York

June 12 (Reuters) - CharIN, the industry body promoting the Combined Charging System (CCS) standard to power electric vehicles, said on Monday Tesla's charging model is not a standard yet and does not provide an open charging ecosystem for the industry.

U.S. automakers General Motors and Ford said they will adopt Tesla's model of charging cars with their vehicles having North American Charging Standard (NACS) ports, starting 2025.

CharIN said it will convene a task force with the goal of submitting NACS, which was formerly Tesla's propriety, to the standardization process.

It added that an open standardization process will go through a peer review process and interested parties will be able to contribute to development of the standard.

Charging equipment makers Blink Charging, ChargePoint and Tritium said they will offer NACS as a connector option along with CCS in their charger offerings.

Tesla's NACS connector is known to be more compact and lighter than a CCS charger for fast charging, making it easier for motorists to use.

The partnerships between Tesla, Ford and GM will enable the NACS standard to dominate 60% of the U.S. EV market.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BLINK CHARGING CO. 10.38% 6.5773 Delayed Quote.-45.67%
CHARGEPOINT HOLDINGS, INC. 3.72% 8.6601 Delayed Quote.-12.49%
FORD MOTOR COMPANY 0.36% 13.795 Delayed Quote.18.14%
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY 1.25% 36.67 Delayed Quote.7.70%
TESLA, INC. 1.13% 246.9095 Delayed Quote.98.41%
TOPIX INDEX 0.65% 2238.77 Delayed Quote.17.58%
TRITIUM DCFC LIMITED 4.68% 1.12 Delayed Quote.-36.31%
