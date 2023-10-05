Oct 5 (Reuters) - Luxury electric-vehicle maker Lucid Group on Thursday launched a cheaper, rear-wheel drive version of the Air Pure sedan starting at $77,400, as it looks to stoke demand.

Despite the lower price, the new Lucid model is more expensive than larger rival Tesla's Model S luxury sedan, which starts at $75,000.

The new variant of the Air sedan is available immediately and will offer a range of 410 miles on a full charge, the company said. (Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)