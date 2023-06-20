Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tesla, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:56:50 2023-06-20 pm EDT
274.67 USD   +5.42%
03:17pEV maker Rivian to adopt Tesla's charging standard
RE
03:06pEV maker Rivian to adopt Tesla's charging standard
RE
02:40pWall Street pauses rally, turns red ahead of Powell testimony
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

EV maker Rivian to adopt Tesla's charging standard

06/20/2023 | 03:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: Reuters reported exclusively on Tuesday that electric vehicle maker Rivian said it has agreed to adopt Tesla's charging standard.

The deal gives Rivian access to the biggest charging network in the U.S. and adds momentum to Tesla's bid to set the industry standard. GM and Ford struck similar deals with Tesla in recent weeks.

Rivian customers will be able to access 12,000 Tesla Superchargers with adapters in the U.S. and Canada as early as spring of next year. They currently only have access to Rivian's own small network of chargers. The company said it will make a Tesla-style charging port standard on its vehicles starting in 2025.

Automakers need access to reliable charging to allay customers' fears of being stranded when a battery runs out of power. Most EV makers except for Tesla, have stayed away from building their own networks because of the high cost.

Now the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden is offering $7.5 billion in funding to speed the deployment of EV chargers in the country. To qualify for some of this money, Tesla had to agree to open its charging network to rivals. It currently controls about 60 percent of the fast chargers in the U.S. according to the Department of Energy.

Shares of Rivian rose 2 percent in Tuesday morning trading while Tesla added 1 percent.


© Reuters 2023
All news about TESLA, INC.
03:17pEV maker Rivian to adopt Tesla's charging standard
RE
03:06pEV maker Rivian to adopt Tesla's charging standard
RE
02:40pWall Street pauses rally, turns red ahead of Powell testimony
RE
02:08pTesla standard: BTC Power joins move to add to EV chargers
RE
02:08pEv charger maker btc power to add tesla's charging sta…
RE
01:04pMusk to brief Modi on Tesla's India investment plans in U.S. meeting-source
RE
01:04pTesla ceo musk to hold talks with india prime minister modi on c…
RE
12:56pWall St kicks off week on dour note; Tesla climbs
RE
12:49pTop Stories at Midday: China Tensions Rekindled by Cuban Base; Riv..
MT
12:06pTesla CEO Musk Reportedly to Meet With Indian Prime Minister Modi Tuesday in New York t..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TESLA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 100 B - -
Net income 2023 10 640 M - -
Net cash 2023 23 005 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 85,2x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 826 B 826 B -
EV / Sales 2023 8,01x
EV / Sales 2024 6,12x
Nbr of Employees 127 855
Free-Float 83,4%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 38
Last Close Price 260,54 $
Average target price 201,76 $
Spread / Average Target -22,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Director
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin & Chief Financial Officer
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.111.51%825 783
LI AUTO INC.68.68%33 717
NIO INC.-3.59%15 695
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-19.26%13 977
LUCID GROUP, INC.-5.12%13 005
XPENG INC.14.49%9 796
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer