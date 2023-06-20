EV maker Rivian to adopt Tesla's charging standard

The deal gives Rivian access to the biggest charging network in the U.S. and adds momentum to Tesla's bid to set the industry standard. GM and Ford struck similar deals with Tesla in recent weeks.

Rivian customers will be able to access 12,000 Tesla Superchargers with adapters in the U.S. and Canada as early as spring of next year. They currently only have access to Rivian's own small network of chargers. The company said it will make a Tesla-style charging port standard on its vehicles starting in 2025.

Automakers need access to reliable charging to allay customers' fears of being stranded when a battery runs out of power. Most EV makers except for Tesla, have stayed away from building their own networks because of the high cost.

Now the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden is offering $7.5 billion in funding to speed the deployment of EV chargers in the country. To qualify for some of this money, Tesla had to agree to open its charging network to rivals. It currently controls about 60 percent of the fast chargers in the U.S. according to the Department of Energy.

Shares of Rivian rose 2 percent in Tuesday morning trading while Tesla added 1 percent.