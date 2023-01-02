Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tesla, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-30 pm EST
123.18 USD   +1.12%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

EV sales in Norway hit record but new taxes may slow their roll

01/02/2023 | 04:16pm EST
STORY: Sales of electric vehicles in Norway accounted for nearly four out of five new cars sold in the country last year.

That's according to registration data, which showed that Norway - with its 5.5 million inhabitants - achieved the world's highest proportion of electric vehicles, making it a proving ground for auto makers launching EV models.

The sales were led by Elon Musk's Tesla, which sold more cars in Norway than any other brand for a second consecutive year.

But some in the auto industry say new taxes in Norway could thwart the country's goal of becoming the first to end sales of fossil-fueled vehicles by 2025.

Norway has until now exempt battery electric vehicles from taxes imposed on those with internal combustion engines.

But while the subsidies helped cut emissions, the finance ministry said they cost the state about $4 billion in lost revenue in 2022.

The government is now seeking to curb benefits for high-end vehicles and bring in a new auto tax based on weight.

Thor Egil Braadland of the Norwegian Automobile Federation said that concerned him.

"The government is now starting to increase the taxes on EVs and we are afraid that it will reduce the sale of EVs."

The government has defended its electric vehicle policy, with Johan Vasara, a state secretary at the Norwegian transport ministry, saying that because electric vehicles have become the new normal car for Norwegians, "that means we have to look into how we are using society's funds."


© Reuters 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 82 873 M - -
Net income 2022 12 701 M - -
Net cash 2022 18 073 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 33,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 389 B 389 B -
EV / Sales 2022 4,48x
EV / Sales 2023 3,17x
Nbr of Employees 99 290
Free-Float 83,7%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 33
Last Close Price 123,18 $
Average target price 248,38 $
Spread / Average Target 102%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Technoking of Tesla
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin & Chief Financial Officer
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.0.00%388 972
LI AUTO INC.0.00%19 905
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.0.00%16 973
NIO INC.0.00%16 111
LUCID GROUP, INC.0.00%12 481
XPENG INC.0.00%8 575