News
Summary
TSLA
US88160R1014
TESLA, INC.
(TSLA)
Delayed Nasdaq -
04/14 09:00:01 pm BST
985.00
USD
-3.66%
10:52p
Elon Musk Considering Bringing In Partners On Twitter Bid- NY Post
RE
08:09p
Analysis-Elon Musk deals Twitter a wild card as shareholders seek reforms
RE
07:27p
Twitter Has Brought On A Second Investment Bank, Jpmorgan Chase & Co., To Help It Respond To Elon Musk's Hostile Bid- Bloomberg News
RE
Elon Musk Considering Bringing In Partners On Twitter Bid- NY Post
04/15/2022 | 10:52pm BST
April 15 (Reuters) -
* ELON MUSK CONSIDERING BRINGING IN PARTNERS ON TWITTER BID- NY POST
© Reuters 2022
All news about TESLA, INC.
10:52p
Elon Musk Considering Bringing In Partners On Twitter Bid- NY Post
RE
08:09p
Analysis-Elon Musk deals Twitter a wild card as shareholders seek reforms
RE
07:27p
Twitter Has Brought On A Second Investment Bank, Jpmorgan Chase & Co., To Help It Respo..
RE
05:45p
Twitter adopts 'poison pill' as challenger to Musk emerges
RE
12:22p
Tesla looks to resume production at Shanghai plant on April 18 -sources
RE
11:05a
Investors turn to defensive stocks as economic concerns grow
RE
05:47a
Xpeng CEO warns China automakers face production suspensions in May
RE
05:15a
NIO Gradually Resumes Production After COVID-19 Disruption
MT
01:57a
CATL to Partner With Indonesian State Companies on $6 Billion EV Battery Project
DJ
01:37a
Musk's Twitter play sparks concerns about distraction, stock sales at Tesla
RE
Analyst Recommendations on TESLA, INC.
04/14
Elon Musk's $54.20/Share Bid for Twitter Unlikely to Close 'at This Level,' Says Wedbus..
MT
04/06
BofA Securities Adjusts Tesla's Price Target to $1,300 From $1,100, Maintains Neutral R..
MT
04/05
TESLA CEO MUSK COULD REINVIGORATE TW
: Wedbush
MT
Financials
USD
GBP
Sales 2022
82 825 M
-
63 413 M
Net income 2022
10 947 M
-
8 381 M
Net cash 2022
19 255 M
-
14 742 M
P/E ratio 2022
111x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
1 018 B
1 018 B
779 B
EV / Sales 2022
12,1x
EV / Sales 2023
9,24x
Nbr of Employees
99 290
Free-Float
81,6%
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Neutral
Neutral
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
35
Last Close Price
985,00 $
Average target price
966,95 $
Spread / Average Target
-1,83%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk
Technoking of Tesla
Zachary J. Kirkhorn
Master of Coin
Robyn M. Denholm
Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis
Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch
Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.
-6.79%
1 018 005
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.
-60.85%
36 553
LUCID GROUP, INC.
-44.78%
34 735
NIO INC.
-37.97%
32 461
LI AUTO INC.
-19.91%
26 126
XPENG INC.
-46.49%
23 084
