Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tesla, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSLA   US88160R1014

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/20 03:43:10 pm EDT
983.34 USD   -4.36%
03:14pSOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Decline, Led by Netflix
MT
03:06pELON MUSK : Don't censor me in Tesla shareholder lawsuit
RE
01:37pMUSK LAWYER : Gag order would trample on free speech rights
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Elon Musk: Don't censor me in Tesla shareholder lawsuit

04/20/2022 | 03:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Tesla CEO Musk and CDU party leader Laschet visit the construction site of Tesla's Gigafactory in Gruenheide near Berlin

(Reuters) - Elon Musk on Wednesday urged a federal judge not to prevent him from publicly discussing a lawsuit accusing him of deceiving Tesla Inc shareholders by tweeting in 2018 about taking his electric car company private.

In a filing with the federal court in San Francisco, Musk and Tesla said the shareholders' request for an overbroad "gag order" could not be reconciled with the U.S. Constitution's guarantee of free speech.

They also said the proposed restrictions could block Musk from communicating with Tesla shareholders, discussing his proposal to buy Twitter Inc, and trying to end his consent decree with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which requires Tesla lawyers to vet some of his tweets.

The shareholders' request "evokes a level of censorship entirely incompatible with our justice system and the basic tenets of free speech," lawyers for Tesla and Musk wrote.

Lawyers for the shareholders did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The lawsuit stemmed from volatility in Tesla's shares after Musk tweeted on Aug. 7, 2018, that he had "funding secured" to potentially take Tesla private at $420 per share.

Shareholders on April 15 sought a temporary restraining order blocking Musk from publicly discussing his "interpretation and opinions" of their case until after a trial. Their request came after they said U.S. District Judge Edward Chen agreed with them that the tweet was "false and misleading."

It also came one day after Musk, the world's richest person according to Forbes, told the TED conference in Vancouver that funding to take Tesla private was secured at the time he tweeted, but the SEC sued him for fraud anyway.

Chen's April 1 order has not been made public.

It would prevent Musk from arguing that his tweet was truthful, and let shareholders focus on whether the fallout caused losses in Tesla stock.

Musk has defended the tweet's accuracy, and said he would never lie to shareholders. He has offered to buy Twitter for $54.20 per share.

The case is In re Tesla Inc Securities Litigation, U.S. District Court, Northern District of California, No. 18-04865.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Additional reporting by Hyunjoo Jin in San Francisco; Editing by Will Dunham)

By Jonathan Stempel


© Reuters 2022
All news about TESLA, INC.
03:14pSOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Decline, Led by Netflix
MT
03:06pELON MUSK : Don't censor me in Tesla shareholder lawsuit
RE
01:37pMUSK LAWYER : Gag order would trample on free speech rights
AQ
01:07pELON MUSK : Musk tweets cryptic phrase days after Twitter takeover offer (April 19)
RE
11:42aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Netflix, Vale, Procter & Gamble, L'Oréal, IBM...
11:15aElon Musk in Debt Financing Talks for Twitter Bid; Cryptic Tweet Suggests Potential Ten..
MT
09:45aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Netflix is the exception that proves the rule
08:54aWhat you need to know about the coronavirus right now
RE
08:14aBMW launches new 7 Series with all-electric model
RE
06:34aSOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Largely Down Premarket; Netflix Poised to Plummet, Twi..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TESLA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 83 067 M - -
Net income 2022 10 906 M - -
Net cash 2022 19 538 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 115x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 063 B 1 063 B -
EV / Sales 2022 12,6x
EV / Sales 2023 9,63x
Nbr of Employees 99 290
Free-Float 81,6%
Chart TESLA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tesla, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Last Close Price 1 028,15 $
Average target price 964,60 $
Spread / Average Target -6,18%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elon Reeve Musk Technoking of Tesla
Zachary J. Kirkhorn Master of Coin
Robyn M. Denholm Chairman
Ira M. Ehrenpreis Independent Director
James Rupert Murdoch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESLA, INC.-2.71%1 062 601
LUCID GROUP, INC.-46.60%35 396
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-63.13%35 257
NIO INC.-39.49%32 825
LI AUTO INC.-21.06%25 750
XPENG INC.-45.64%23 454