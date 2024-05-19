DENPASAR, Indonesia, May 19 (Reuters) - Elon Musk and Indonesian Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin launched SpaceX's satellite internet service for the nation's health sector on Sunday, aiming to improve access in remote parts of the archipelago.

Musk, the billionaire head of SpaceX and Tesla, arrived on the Indonesian resort island of Bali by private jet on Sunday morning before attending the launch ceremony at a community health centre in the provincial capital of Denpasar. (Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman; Writing by Kate Lamb; Editing by)