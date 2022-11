Nov 4 (Reuters) -

* ELON MUSK SAYS "REGARDING TWITTER’S REDUCTION IN FORCE, UNFORTUNATELY THERE IS NO CHOICE WHEN THE COMPANY IS LOSING OVER $4M/DAY" - TWEET

* ELON MUSK SAYS "EVERYONE EXITED WAS OFFERED 3 MONTHS OF SEVERANCE" - TWEET Source text: https://bit.ly/3zKgy6M